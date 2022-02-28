Beverly Hills MD Celebrates Their Best Selling Product, Dermal Repair Complex, Achieving over 1500 Reviews

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly Hills MD™, the top beauty and skincare cosmeceuticals brand, created by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour , celebrate their fan-favorite product, Dermal Repair Complex, achieving over 1500 positive reviews.



“We could not be happier to see our Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex achieve this amazing milestone,” said Dr. John Layke, one of the founders of Beverly Hills MD, “this is one of our flagship products and we love hearing about and seeing the breakthrough results that many of our customers have.” “The reviews speak for themselves,” added co-founder, Dr. Payman Danielpour, “we love to see the many success stories that our customers have experienced and can’t wait to read more great reviews.”

Developed to help “repair” signs of aging from the inside out, this dietary supplement contains a precise and potent combination of “age-fighting” ingredients and scientifically backed nutrients that help your body combat the common visible signs of aging, while energizing skin cells and supporting a healthy skin structure. As a result, Dermal Repair Complex™ can help combat the key causes of dermal breakdown — resulting in visibly firmer, more lifted skin, reduced visible wrinkles, enhanced radiance, and a significantly younger, healthier appearance overall.*

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex works by helping to fight the effects of skin-aging hormones, decreased body moisture, and collagen loss, it helps combat the appearance of sagging, wrinkles, and skin dullness at the deepest level, so you can achieve truly age-defying results. Since Dermal Repair Complex™ works from the inside out, it can help renew and rejuvenate all skin, not just facial skin. So, while you enjoy the benefits of a smoother, more youthful facial look, you might see results on your neck, chest, arms, hands, legs, and anywhere else where visible aging has appeared over the years.*

*All individuals are unique. As such, your results can and will vary.

Key Benefits of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex †*

Visibly firmer, more lifted looking skin - especially sag prone areas like the jowls, neck, jawline, cheeks, and chin





Renewed “plumpness” of thin crepey skin and even fuller-looking LIPS





of thin crepey skin and even fuller-looking LIPS Plus, youth-enhancing bonus benefits, like thicker-looking hair and a fresh, vibrant glow that “lights up” even the dullest complexion.



Key Ingredients of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex †*

Saw Palmetto : Helps reduce the visible effects of skin-destroying DHT, to help reinforce skin’s youthful elasticity.

: Helps reduce the visible effects of skin-destroying DHT, to help reinforce skin’s youthful elasticity. MSM : Helps promote strong skin from deep inside skin for a firmer, more toned look.

: Helps promote strong skin from deep inside skin for a firmer, more toned look. Hydrolyzed Collagen : Bioavailable collagen provides skin with the amino acids it needs to maintain a firm, lifted look.

: Bioavailable collagen provides skin with the amino acids it needs to maintain a firm, lifted look. Hyaluronic Acid : Deeply moisturizes skin from the inside out, for optimal moisture, softness, and plumping.

: Deeply moisturizes skin from the inside out, for optimal moisture, softness, and plumping. Vitamin B : Helps encourage cell turnover for a constantly renewed and energized complexion.

: Helps encourage cell turnover for a constantly renewed and energized complexion. Vitamin A: A potent antioxidant that helps your body fight environmental aging factors to help you maintain your new, youthful look.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex costs $58 from https://beverlyhillsmd.com/product/dermal-repair-complex/ Every Beverly Hills MD product comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with your purchase.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Beverly Hills MD: Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. For over a decade, they have been at the forefront of plastic surgery and cosmetic technology. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they’re able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer real cosmetic results to those looking for the very best non-surgical anti-aging solutions available. Each product targets a specific concern or set of concerns, working to both treat and prevent the most difficult skin problems. Other bestsellers include: Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair , Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler and Beverly Hills MD Thick and Full Brow Enhancing Serum .

