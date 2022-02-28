Progenity Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts at Digestive Disease Week 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts on the treatment of IBD and microbiome sampling for presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW). DDW is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery, and will take place in person and virtually May 21-24, 2022.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Tofacitinib Tissue Exposure Correlates with Endoscopic Outcome (3696929) Presenter: Bram Verstockt, MD, PhD Session Type: Research Forum Session Title: Disease Monitoring in IBD Session Date & Time: May 21, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM Pacific Presentation Time: 4:30 to 4:45 PM Pacific Abstract Title: Cytokine and Drug Profiles in Serum, Mucosa, and Faeces During Anti-TNF Induction Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis (3692278) Session Type: Poster Session Session Title: IBD: Cytokines, Signaling and Receptors Session Date & Time: May 24, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Pacific Abstract Title: A Novel Method for Collecting Microbiome Specimens (3694782) Session Type: Poster Session Session Title: Role of the Gut Microbiome and Pathogens in Immune and Inflammatory Diseases Session Date & Time: May 24, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Pacific



Abstracts will be published by DDW in advance of the conference. Oral presentations are embargoed until the beginning of the presentation, and poster presentations are embargoed until 12:15 PM Pacific the day the poster is presented. More information will be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.



About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and virtual meeting from May 21-24, 2022. The meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of oral biotherapeutics, gastrointestinal health, and women’s health. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

