BioBlend's Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Oils Ensure a Safer Operation

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC, the leader in sustainable lubricating oils and greases, today announced the addition of a synthetic fire-resistant hydraulic oil to its product line.

Hydraulic fluids - or oils - are used in factories all over the world to keep equipment running smoothly and operations at peak performance. Mineral oil-based hydraulic fluids are widely used because they offer proven, cost-effective performance. But mineral oil, derived from crude oil, is not fire resistant. BioBlend is pleased to add BioFlo Synthetic HFDU, a new synthetic fire-resistant product to its line of industrial hydraulic oils.

"Offering both a biobased and a synthetic hydraulic oil solution provides customers with a safe, reliable choice to meet demanding performance requirements for their business," said Sam Burkett, Chief Technology Officer at BioBlend.

Along with their original BioFlo HFDU product, which is semi-synthetic, this product provides a safer alternative to mineral oil and will not sacrifice performance. Both products are environmentally responsible and Factory Mutual approved.

According to a 2018 report by the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), there were approximately 37,910 fires at industrial or manufacturing properties between 2011 and 2015. These fires resulted in $1.2 billion in property damage and many lives lost.

Resilinc's Event Watch monitoring system reported in their 2020 Supply Chain Risk Annual Report that factory fires was the top event causing supply chain disruption worldwide. Human health due to Covid ranked fifth on the list.

Hydraulic fluids often come into contact with hot materials and surfaces, adding significant risk in high-temperature situations. Hose breaks, leaks and even spills can lead to catastrophic results. In its 2018 report, the NFPA attributed 16% of industrial and manufacturing fires to combustibles coming in contact with a heat source.

Choosing a fire-resistant hydraulic fluid makes good sense for safety, productivity and performance.

"We have a great product with our BioFlo HFDU, and it works well in eighty percent of applications," offers Sam Burkett, "But, we also wanted to offer a fire-resistant hydraulic fluid for those applications with a wider operating temperature range over longer periods of time."

In addition to the properties listed above, these products are minimally toxic and have a naturally high viscosity index. No matter what your application, BioBlend has a safe, fire-resistant, high-performing hydraulic fluid that can help reduce risk, increase productivity and ensure a safer environment.

About BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC

BioBlend's innovative product line includes biodegradable, environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs), oils, greases and other products that perform without compromise. Our experts use a proprietary mixture of renewable (plant based) base oils and high-performance additives that meet or exceed the industry performance standards of their non-renewable equivalents.

