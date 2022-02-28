Ormat Technologies Reports on Damage Caused by Fire at Heber 1 Geothermal Power Plant

RENO, Nev., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced that its 40 MW Heber 1 geothermal power plant, located in California, reported an outage following a fire on Friday, February 25th at approximately 11:45 pm PST that caused damage primarily to the steam turbine-generator area. The Heber 1 power plant is part of the 81 MW Heber complex and sells its electricity under a long-term contract with the Southern California Public Power Authority.



An initial assessment of the damage caused to the power plant indicates that approximately 15 MW generated by the binary units may be back in operation in a few days. The Company estimates that the 25 MW outage will reduce its monthly revenues by approximately $1.5 million and is still evaluating the work required to repair the remaining 25 MW.

Ormat holds business interruption insurance subject to a 45-day deductible period in addition to property damage insurance with customary deductibles. At this point, the Company expects that the impact on its Adjusted EBITDA for the year will not be significant, subject to receiving all insurance proceeds in a timely manner.

“Thanks to the dedicated staff on site who immediately took appropriate measures in accordance with our emergency response plan, there were no injuries reported. We would also like to thank the Imperial Valley County Fire department for their quick and efficient response to the incident.” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer.

