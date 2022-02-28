Wildnote CEO Kristen Hazard Receives 2021 EBJ Business Achievement Award

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ), a business research publication that provides high-value strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry, has honored Kristen Hazard, Wildnote CEO, with a Business Achievement Award for Industry Leadership in 2021.

"In a year of economic recovery in 2021 that still posed its own challenges, it is a testament to the resilience of the environmental industry and its leaders in business and innovation to have such a fine constellation of winners of the annual EBJ Awards," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal®.

Hazard, founder and CEO of Wildnote (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) and developer of the company's groundbreaking environmental compliance reporting software, was selected for her contributions to Industry Education, Public Policy Dialog, and Community Climate and Energy Action. Wildnote is a pioneering SaaS company that develops customizable software to replace manual processes, helping businesses reduce the cost and time spent meeting regulatory compliance reporting requirements while better protecting the environment.

Throughout 2021, Kristen hosted free monthly webinars engaging industry experts with a wide audience to share best practices for integrating technology into environmental consulting activities. More than 2,000 people have registered for this series. She has been instrumental in facilitating dialogue between environmental consultants, permittees, and regulators, seeking to identify and remove roadblocks to the utilization of technology in service to the environment. As Vice-Chair of the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Climate Coalition, she helped achieve the following successes:

Official adoption of a Carbon Neutral SLO City by 2035

Community Choice Energy brought to the region

Established Clean Energy Choice Program for New Buildings

People-Centric Climate Action Plan adopted

Drive Electric Week community event executed three years in a row

Produced Climate Speaker Series in SLO City

SLO City named to A-List of Climate Action Cities (one of nine in California and 95 globally)

The 2021 EBJ awards will be presented at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XX on March 16-18, 2022, in San Diego. Hazard will be participating in a moderated discussion panel on "Technology and Digitization."

*The Wildnote mission is to help protect natural resources by automating the process of environmental compliance. Wildnote is a cloud and mobile technology platform for environmental consultants that supports various disciplines, including wetland delineation, biological monitoring, construction compliance, cultural resource management, and ecological restoration. Wildnote customers include global environmental engineering and consulting firms, regional environmental specialists, and mitigation banks. Wildnote is based in San Luis Obispo, CA.

To learn more visit WildnoteApp.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wildnote

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WildnoteApp

Related Images











Image 1: Wildnote CEO Wildnote CEO Kristen Hazard





Wildnote CEO Kristen Hazard









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment