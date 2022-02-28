Aleysian Recognized With Salsify 2021 Partner Innovation Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleysian, a cloud consultancy that focuses on business strategy and technology implementations, has been awarded Salsify's 2021 Partner Innovation Award at last week's Salsify Partner Summit. Aleysian is not only being recognized for their strong client relationships and customer service, but also for the development of Pimly, a new SaaS product that brings the power of Salsify's product experience management into a company's Salesforce platform, ultimately empowering sales and customer service teams within the Consumer Packaged Goods, Medical Devices, and Manufacturing industries.

"We saw an opportunity to completely re-imagine the product experience for our clients' employees, partners, and customers by bringing together two technologies we have deep expertise in, Salesforce and Salsify," said Mike Dannenfeldt, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Aleysian. "We couldn't be more excited. The market response so far has been incredible."

In addition to Pimly, Aleysian's Salsify practice has partnered with countless leading brands across the Consumables, Durables, and Manufacturing industries since Spring 2021 to lead the implementation of their Salsify instance. "It has been such a pleasure partnering with Salsify to support our clients' digital transformation journeys," said Mary Kate Mouch, Managing Principal of Aleysian's Salsify Practice. "Our depth and breadth of expertise, unparalleled dedication, and the value we create through efficiency allow us to deliver customized, long-lasting solutions for our clients."

"This award is given to the team that is breaking the barriers of the industry, constantly working to shift and adapt as the e-commerce space evolves to provide the best experience for our customers," said Taye Mohler, Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Salsify. "Pimly shows the power of building applications for the Salsify open platform and the innovative solutions that can be developed on it. We are grateful for our partnership with the Aleysian team, and appreciate their ability to deliver innovative solutions for our joint customers."

