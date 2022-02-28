As Vermont Gears Up for $225 Million Cannabis Industry, Headies Growers Cup Showcases the State's Best Cultivators

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Mountain State is gearing up for a forecasted $225 million legal cannabis market by 2025. The Headies, Heady Vermont's signature grower's cup, offers a unique intersection of craft-grown talent and market-ready consumers at a pivotal moment for the state's cannabis industry.

Heady Vermont, the state's largest events and media platform, announced the return of the Cup last fall. The mission of The Headies, taking place April 16 in Essex Junction, Vermont, is to showcase and celebrate Vermont's most talented cannabis cultivators and product makers.

Once again, the Awards event will include a showcase of all entries, onsite demos, exhibitors, food and live music. This week, organizers announced an all-star lineup with headliner Way Much Better, featuring jam scene heavyweights Rob Compa and Chuck Jones of Dopapod, Vinnie Amico of moe., and Mike Gantzer of Aqueous.

"The shift is quite noticeable from two years ago - we are seeing a lot more cannabis and product vendors and heightened interest in the competition. We're seeing familiar faces and many new ones as well," said Heady Vermont CEO Monica Donovan. "People have really put a lot of heart and soul into their work, and I'm happy we can help get it in front of market-ready consumers!"

In support of maximizing participation, Heady Vermont has expanded the range of entry categories and made the event free for Heady Vermont members. The company will also be announcing special guest judges and has added a VIP membership option that includes People's Choice Judging.

Interested competitors, vendors and sponsors can go to headies.headyvermont.com for more information and to sign up. Sponsors supporting this event include Higher Elevation, Grove Bags, Bia Diagnostics Laboratories, The Cannabis Collective, Forbin's Finest and Cannatrol.

Tickets are on sale now. This event is 21+ only.

ABOUT: Heady Vermont provides essential news, events and insights to cannabis businesses and consumers.

We believe that building a just and equitable cannabis industry - one that's infused with an ethos of social, racial, environmental, and economic justice - can have a positive and meaningful impact on all people and their overall well-being.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Headies

###

Related Images











Image 1: Headies 2020









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment