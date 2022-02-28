Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Data Engineering Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Data Engineering Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Data Engineering is the best practices and technology capabilities to develop engineered data workflows and pipelines to and between operational and analytic data management infrastructures.



The new Data Engineering Market Study builds on and combines the research from two previously separate Dresner Advisory reports covering Data Integration Pipelines and Data Preparation.

According to the study, 63 percent of respondents say their organizations use data engineering capabilities today and 20 percent of respondents indicate plans to use data engineering tools within the next 12 months.

Respondents from executive management functions place the highest importance on data engineering, followed by the business intelligence (BI) competency center, and research and development. Larger organizations place more emphasis on data engineering, as do users in the retail and wholesale and technology industries.

A majority of respondents say data engineering capabilities are employed for data integration, cleansing, and transformation workflows for a data warehouse supporting dashboards and reporting. Additional use cases include exploratory analysis, and data science and machine learning.

“According to our research, there is a high correlation between the use of data engineering and success with BI and analytics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “It is not surprising then, that those who rate their BI initiatives as a success place a much higher relative priority on data engineering.”

