VidMob Named Most Innovative Technology Platform by Digiday

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, has been named a winner at the 2021 Digiday Awards for Most Innovative Technology Platform.



The Digiday Awards recognize excellence in marketing and advertising, celebrating a full roster of publishers, brands, and platforms. The Most Innovative Technology Platform category awards the technology platform that has been most effective in helping clients and partners achieve their business goals.

“VidMob helps marketers and creators deliver creative content that drives quantifiable success and performance in the era of scaled digital creative. It is an immense honor to be named a Digiday Award winner, especially in a category that recognizes technological innovation,” said Alex Collmer, founder and CEO at VidMob. “The power of VidMob’s data-driven platform lies in its ability to unite media and creative, further revolutionizing the industry as we know it, and providing marketers the fastest path to creative that works.”

Since its founding, VidMob set out to build an operating system for creativity, empowering and connecting all stakeholders of the creative process. The AI-powered technology gives brands and agencies access to real-time data and tools to maximize the effectiveness of ad creative. The platform supports every social and digital platform and enables marketers to score ad creative and understand how every creative choice impacts business results so that they can scale creative efficiently.

“VidMob is continuing to build a full creative suite that brings the power of data-driven creative to brands at a global scale,” said Alex Collmer, CEO of VidMob. “Intelligent Creative addresses the ‘why’ behind creative content’s impact on an ad’s performance, and VidMob uses data in a way that now enables marketers to start fully optimizing the most impactful driver of performance, creative.”

About VidMob

VidMob is the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives .

