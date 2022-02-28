EllisDon and Build a Dream Partner to Recruit New Graduates

WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WE Build a Dream and EllisDon have partnered to host a virtual career fair for recent graduates across Canada looking for a job.



In an effort to highlight the different roles in the construction industry and create job awareness, EllisDon will be hiring for all positions such as IT, Project Management, Field Operations, Finance, Marketing, HR, Engineering, Design and BIM/VDC.

“EllisDon has opportunities for youth to thrive and achieve their biggest dreams,” says Paul Trudel, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at EllisDon. “Programs like Build a Dream let students leverage those opportunities to innovate, develop business skills, and carve out their career paths.”

Build a Dream is no stranger to putting on Career Expos as the organization has put on 11 for different school boards across the country in the past four months. The difference with this event though is that it is strictly for EllisDon and includes a speed interview session after the main event.

This event will give recent graduates the chance to learn more about EllisDon and hear from the women who work there, network and ask questions and get to interview for a position after the main event.

To encourage women to get into the construction field, one of the panels will feature some of the women who work at EllisDon to share their career paths and advice to young women who wish to get into the field but might not be sure of where to start or what opportunities are available to them.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” says Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder of Build a Dream. “It is often a single event that can change their entire outlook.”

The second main panel, “People & Culture” will feature human resource specialists to give tips and advice when it comes to resumes, interviews and cover letters. This panel comes before the speed interview portion of the evening, so attendees will be able to use their advice right away.

“This event offers a virtual speed-interview segment, something we have never done before” say Ronak Doowd, the Events Manager at Build a Dream. “This gives students the opportunity to have real conversations with industry professionals, expand their network, and to potentially land a permanent job with EllisDon.”

The virtual event will be held on March 30th, 2022, from 6 pm ET to 7:30 pm ET with speed interviews taking place after from 7:30 pm ET until 9 pm ET.

Those who wish to attend can register for the event on the Build a Dream website at www.webuildadream.com/event/dreambigellisdon/

For more information about Build a Dream, please contact:

Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President & Founder

Mobile: 519-560-7877 - nour@webuildadream.com

About Build a Dream

Build a Dream is an organization with a powerful initiative that attracts, encourages, and empowers young women to explore careers in skilled trades, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), emergency response, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Through specialized, data-driven programming, the organization works to connect industry, education, government, and families to amplify young women, highlight careers in fields under-represented by women, and spotlight strong role models. They are a catalyst for workforce development, driving to create diverse, inclusive, & equal opportunities for all girls and women. www.webuildadream.com

About EllisDon

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

Chelsea Humphreys

Engagement Associate

226-280-2280

chelsea@webuildadream.com

Dustin Luchka

Director, Marketing and Communications

289-776-7740

dluchka@ellisdon.com