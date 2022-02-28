Throne Biotechnologies Launches Equity Crowdfunding to Support Phase 2 Clinical Trials in Type 1 Diabetes and Alopecia Areata

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throne Biotechnologies, one of the global-leading biotech companies aiming to find a cure for type 1 diabetes, announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise to support the United States FDA-approved phase 2 clinical trials of Stem Cell Educator therapy to treat type 1 diabetes, alopecia areata and other autoimmune diseases.

"We are so excited to launch this equity crowdfunding through the platform at StartEngine," said Founder and CEO, Dr. Yong Zhao. "Throne is aiming to achieve the Practical Cure for type 1 diabetes, alopecia areata, and other autoimmune diseases through its patented technology, Stem Cell Educator therapy — a one-time, dialysis-like treatment that fundamentally 're-educates' the defective patient's immune system back to health."

Equity crowdfunding gives Throne an opportunity to raise capital from the public. Investors hold partial ownership in the company and have the opportunity to profit if the company does well. Those interested in facilitating the clinical transition of Stem Cell Educator therapy can join the company's equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/throne-biotechnologies

ABOUT THRONE BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Throne Biotechnologies (Throne) is a clinical-stage therapeutic company with a globally-leading curative patented stem cell technology that can, for some patients, fundamentally reverse type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases. Throne has a fully-equipped GMP facility and research lab in Paramus, New Jersey. Throne has been granted 5 patents and 3 trademarks, and owns 3 FDA-approved phase 2 INDs. Over last 10 years, international multicenter clinical trials in the United States, China, and Spain have strongly demonstrated the clinical safety and efficacy of Stem Cell Educator therapy. Clinical studies and basic research revealed the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying Stem Cell Educator therapy with over 30 peer-reviewed publications. To commercialize Stem Cell Educator therapy, Throne has built up a strong team with renowned scientists, immunologists, endocrinologists, diabetologists, dermatologists, experts in cellular therapy, and entrepreneurs from big pharmaceutical/biotech companies and famous universities. It is highly expected that Educator therapy will achieve the expedited FDA approval for commercialization under the designation of Regenerative Medicine Advance Therapy (RMAT), due to an unmet medical need for the T1D and alopecia patients.

Contact

Name: Yong Zhao

Founder, President and CEO

Phone Number: 630 723 1968

Email: Yong.Zhao@ThroneBio.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yong-zhao-md-phd-b7573870

