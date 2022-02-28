R-Three Technologies, Inc. Has Appointed Karla Ballard Chief Operations Officer, Effective Immediately

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: RRRT) (R3T) has appointed Karla Ballard Chief Operations Officer, effective immediately. “We’re excited to bring Karla Ballard on as our Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Ballard’s experience in tech, finance, and media makes her a powerful leader for operations management and strategic business positioning,” says R3T CEO William Benson. “Ms. Ballard has a track record of addressing some of our country's most challenging issues from Broadband Adoption by deploying digital literacy strategic partnerships in over 166 cities throughout the US and served as a former appointee to the FCC, to helping to implement the Affordable Care Act for the state of CA, while working for Ogilvy and Mather as an SVP. Her ability to bring to market innovative technology and products that can impact culture in a meaningful way helps us to work across sectors to drive real value for R3T, its shareholders and the various markets we’ll serve.”

Karla Ballard is currently the founder and CEO of YING, a peer-to-peer Group Skillsharing fintech platform. YING helps members within groups and communities facilitate real time task requests between each other unlocking a form of community capital often overlooked as a form of value within our market economy. Ms. Ballard most recently ran on the Independent ticket as a VP candidate alongside fintech blockchain mogul and philanthropist Brock Pierce for the 2020 Presidential election. She is a current national Advisory Board member of Blue Star Families, Philadelphia 250, VSchool, Cloud9Telehealth, Ethtrust Blockchain, and USC’s Next Gen Council for Stephen Spielberg’s SHOAH Foundation. Karla is also the co-founder of the first Urban League in the state of Delaware, The Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and served as the first female national president of the National Urban League Young Professionals.

“We have such a tremendous opportunity in front of us to reignite America’s economy in identifying products and technology that drive cultural innovation on a global scale. I’m thrilled to take on this new role and to work hand to hand with Mr. Benson in ensuring we have an internal culture and external partnerships that position us for measurable financial and social returns,” states Karla Ballard.

The company recently created three new divisions including Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness and Technology. Each division strategically supports our overall strategy for achieving cost-effective marketing campaigns and accessible point of purchase opportunities for their wellness products.

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R-Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven board focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes show tremendous potential in developing and manufacturing food and drink products. The company is currently pursuing their options with a successful juice company within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

For Information, contact: info@r3tinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes several forward-looking statements that reflect Management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, and “continue” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forwarding-look statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC Markets. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ.

