SPYR Technologies Changes Branding and Logo to be in Line With Its Current and Future Direction

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SPYR, Inc., dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (SPYR or the “Company”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, changes its logo to reflect the Company’s new direction.

SPYR updates its logo and branding to better reflect its move toward a fresh, dynamic future. Copyright: SPYR, Inc.



“We felt it was the right time and that a visual update was necessary to reflect not just our new direction and new management, but an entirely new SPYR that embraces teamwork and common goals,” said SPYR CEO Tim Matula. “Collaborating with our friends from Applied Magix, we are moving towards a fresh future, and we wanted a fresh, dynamic new logo to reflect that.”



“We like this new logo,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “It really reflects the fresh, collaborative dynamic between SPYR and Applied Magix. I knew we were in good hands with Tim when he switched to an iPhone and iPad early on.”

The new logo will first be rolled out on the SPYR website and all corporate communications.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

Address: 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

