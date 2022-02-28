RIGHT ON BRANDS ANNOUNCES MIAMI FLORIDA LOCATION

Rowlett, TX, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all new HHC vapes, gummies and tinctures (and soon an HHC drink) is pleased to announce the entering into an agreement with a new a partner for the first ENDO Dispensary and Wellness location outside of Texas. The store will be located in Miami, Florida at 8255 Dixie Way, Miami, Florida 33143.

Jerry Grisaffi, Right on Brands’ CEO said, “We are so excited about this location and working with our new partners. The new store will expand our retail reach to a whole new state! This is the first of 5 stores our partners are looking to open in the Miami area.” Esther Castleman noted, “Before opening this store, we looked at many brands and companies before deciding on ENDO. We truly believe their products offer the best quality in the marketplace.”

Jerry Grisaffi also noted, “The Austin and Laredo stores are doing well, and our products are being accepted with enthusiasm. The Rowlett company store has exceeded all expectations, and our prediction of exceeding one million dollars in sales during our first full year will be a reality. We anticipate more store openings soon and will keep all informed. When in the Dallas area, please stop by the store, I would love to meet all of you all.”

About Right on Brands:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

To learn more, please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

email: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick Avenue

Austin, Texas 78758

www.endoofaustin.com

512-621-0649

LAREDO LOCATION

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

www.endolaredo.com

956-568-2300

MIAMI LOCATION (OPEN SOON)

8255 Dixie Way

Miami Florida 33138

