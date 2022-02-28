180 Degree Capital Corp. Boosts Efforts to Raise Visibility, Increase AUM, Narrow Discount

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) (“180 Degree”) today announced that it has engaged a strategic communications firm and launched a new web site, adding to its ongoing efforts to increase third-party capital under management, enhance brand awareness, and educate investors and stakeholders to address the current TURN share price vs. net asset value discount. Today’s news follows the recent related announcement that 180 Degree joined the FLX Distribution platform to boost access to wealth management firms, financial advisors, and other distribution channels.



180 Degree has engaged Peaks Strategies, a specialist financial communications firm, to increase marketplace awareness of 180 Degree, spotlight the expertise and experience of its executives, highlight a proven long-term investment methodology, and position the fund to investors. Concurrently, 180 Degree launched a new, comprehensive website to better capture the ethos of the firm.

“With the conclusion of our first five years, we believe it is time to be more proactive about telling our story and getting 180 Degree in front of new investors,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer. “We recently announced that we joined FLX Distribution’s platform to increase third-party assets under management, and, in conjunction with this effort, we have engaged Peaks Strategies to help us expand our public relations and thought leadership efforts. We’re proud of what we have accomplished since 2017 and look forward to more actively getting in front of new shareholders and clients.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information can be found at www.180degreecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and links to the websites www.180degreecapital.com, www.flxdst.com, www.peaksstrategies.com, have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com