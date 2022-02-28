VFuels and Earth Technologies Partner to Promote Renewable Energy Infrastructure Throughout Africa

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VFuels LLC, a full-service oil and gas engineering, design and fabrication firm that specializes in modular process equipment, and Earth Technologies Middle East S.A.L Offshore, a renewable energy company that specializes in the development, EPC and consultancy of renewable energy projects, have recently entered into a joint venture agreement amongst themselves to collaborate in developing and installing renewable energy infrastructure for oil and gas assets including refineries throughout Africa.

The need for the partnership arose from both companies' desire to promote sustainability, energy efficiency, renewable and green energies as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions. VFuels and Earth Technologies are confident that in combining their complementary skills, experience and resources to work together, they can make a positive impact in this regard.

Speaking on the Partnership, VFuels Business Development Director Cody Summerhays says, "VFuels is extremely pleased to partner with such a reputable and innovative renewable energy company as Earth Technologies. This strategic partnership illustrates the combined commitment to further both responsible energy infrastructure in Africa as well as to harness the enormous potential of clean energy in the world's fastest-growing region."

Earth Technologies Chief Operating Officer George Abboud adds, "This partnership comes as validation that renewables can be safely used anywhere and that savings will not only affect the environment but energy OPEX, replacement CAPEX, and emissions accordingly. We are confident this partnership will reap major results in the oil and gas industry."

