Biological Imaging Reagents Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Biological Imaging Reagents Market Report 2021-2031 Forecasts By Product Type (Contrast Reagents, Nuclear Reagents, Optical Imaging Reagents, Fluorescent Dyes and Probes, and Others Reagents), By Form (Injectable, Tablet, Suspension, and Others), By Application (In Vitro, and In Vivo), By Technology Type (Nanotechnology, Biologic Targeting, Microfluidics, Supramolecular Chemistry, Protein Engineering, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Imaging Centers, Life Sciences Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, and Retail Sales), PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Biological Imaging Reagents Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Biological Imaging Reagents market. the report also includes different recovery scenarios all the segments and regions/nations. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analyzed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases prevalence has increased in past few years and is expected to rise over the forecast period. For Instance: according to the world health organization approximately 17.9 million people died from Cardiovascular Diseases in 2016 which is representing 31% of all global deaths. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing the demand of biological imaging reagents for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases due to this reason increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is acting as a driver for the biological imaging reagent market.

Increasing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

Diagnostic imaging procedures usage has increased significantly in last few years, contributing to medical exposure and medical costs to ionizing radiation. Diagnostic imaging procedures is continuously increasing around the world due to increasing awareness and government initiatives for availability of treatment and diagnosis of life threatening diseases. Increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures is raising the demand of the biological imaging reagent around the world.

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Biological Imaging Reagents

Biological imaging is used to characterize, visualize, and measure of biological processes at the subcellular, cellular level to determine stages of disorders and diseases. Biological imaging reagents have rapidly gaining the significance in the dawning era of personalized medicine. Biological imaging reagents comprise advantages and few side effects of the traditional diagnostic imaging which is leading the manufactures to increasing research and development activities in the order to overcome side effects associated with the biological imaging reagents. Technological advancements in biological imaging reagents is expected to increase the adoption and to create new opportunities for the biological imaging reagents in the forecasted period.

Increasing Strategic initiatives in Biological Imaging Reagents market

Manufactures present in the biological imaging reagents market are focusing on acquisition of new regulatory approvals and licenses, mergers & acquisition, product launches in the order to increase the demand and availability of the biological imaging reagents in the market. These strategic initiatives are expected to create competitive advantage for the players in the market and increase their market share in the biological imaging reagents market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled in the report include: Guerbet, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Bracco S.p.A., GE Healthcare, BD, Siemens Healthineers, Luminex Corporation among others. Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2019, Bayer AG has received FDA approval for Gadavist (gadobutrol) injection especially designed for usage in cardiac magnetic resonance (MR) imaging to assess late gadolinium enhancement and myocardial perfusion (stress, rest) in adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease (CAD). Gadavist (gadobutrol) injection is the only FDA approved agent for usage in cardiac magnetic resonance (MR) imaging. Through this development company will widened their market focused product portfolio.

