Millennial Remodel: See Sustainable Design Choices of a Millennial Home Owner

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Announces ReVISION House Austin's Big Reveal!

The freshly remodeled ReVISION House Austin, built in the early 2000s, had the right bones but the wrong flow and finishes. Now, it has been completely upcycled into a fabulous green masterpiece.

Featuring a tightly insulated envelope, optimum indoor air quality, smart tech features, flawless durable floors, a dream “technicurean” kitchen and pantry, and much more, this house showcases the design and living ideas today’s millennial home buyers crave.

Owner Tiana Cooper, can now cook, entertain, and relax in complete style while limiting her impact on the planet. But we'll let the story tell itself: Please click on this link to read our ebook on the project, which includes stunning photographs, a video of the house, and a buyers' guide of products that new home buyers and house renovators will love.

To reprint this article, contact cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com for the story file and high-res photography with captions.

Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media CEO, is available for interviews about millennial trends, including proprietary custom research on what this important demographic group thinks is important in a home. CR Herro, EVP Operations at Bettr Homes, is available for quotes and information on building science and high-performance home building. Contact Cati O'Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.comto arrange.

Green Builder Media thanks the project sponsors, each of whom brought stylish, smart features to help paint a true picture of how today's homeowners want to live. They include:

Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS)

LG HVAC

LG Solar

LX Hausys

Mohawk

Bocchi

GreenFiber

LiftMaster

Hayward

H-P Products

Click here for a walk-through of this beautiful green home.

