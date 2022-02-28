Ethema Health to Post Strong 4th Quarter Results

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) has submitted the 2021 year-end financial statements to the auditor for review much earlier than in previous years. The segmented information for the ARIA treatment center will show an EBITDA of approximately $163,000 for the fourth quarter which was an approximately 370% increase over the third quarter of 2021. These results were particularly strong since the traditional expected slow-down in the last half of December resulted in a break even for the month of December. The ARIA treatment center has continued to do well in the first quarter and achieved 100% occupancy in the last several weeks in February, which the Company expects will result in an even stronger 2022 first quarter.



Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We are pleased with the results at ARIA and had a very strong October and November. Those results are being surpassed in January and February so we expect a strong first quarter. We are seeing continued strong demand for our services and we expect to rapidly build on the platform we have in West Palm Beach throughout 2022.”

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

