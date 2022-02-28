New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Submarines Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240572/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., FINCANTIERI S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Saab AB, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Navantia SA and United Shipbuilding Corporation.



The global submarines (including nuclear submarines) market is expected to decline from $18.96 billion in 2021 to $17.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.2%. The decline in growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The submarines market consists of sales of submarines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture submarines. Nuclear submarines are also included in the market.



The main types of submarines are nuclear-powered submarines, diesel-electric submarines, and ballistic missile submarines.A ballistic missile submarine is used to deploy submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) with nuclear warheads.



The various platform includes commercials that are used for surveillance, combat, marine environmental monitoring, others.



North America is the largest region in the submarines market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising investment in submarines is expected to propel the growth of the submarines market in the coming years.A submarine is a type of vessel that can move both above and below sea level.



Governments across the world are investing in submarines to improve local shipyard capacities and fill holes in the Navy’s underwater war force. For instance, the Indian government released a specific expression of interest in June 2019 for an Indian shipyard to develop the submarines at a budget of $6.6 billion. According to the services new annual report to Congress, the U.S. Navy increased investment on its next-generation nuclear missile submarine project by $2 billion in the fiscal year 2021 and continues to drive towards $5 billion in 2024. Therefore, the rising investment in submarines drives the growth of the submarines market.



The cost of the submarines depends on the size, design, and capabilities of the vessel. In 2019, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that the total cost per submarine for the Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) (a nuclear-powered general-purpose attack submarine) would be $5.5 billion, while the Navy predicts that the budget per submarine would be $3.4 billion. Therefore, the high cost of submarines restraints the growth of the submarines market.



The integration of 3D printing or additive manufacturing in submarines is a key trend gaining popularity in the submarines market.Major companies operating in the submarines sector are using 3D printing to build optimized submersible components and to improve performance by reducing essential properties such as weight.



For instance, in February 2020, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a Germany-based company that provides naval vessels, surface ships, and submarines have announced plans to expand the use of 3D printing for the production of submarine components. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has announced that the hydraulic block has been revamped by additive manufacturing for a submarine that has traditionally weighed 14 kg and now weighs only 2.1 kg.



In March 2020, Huntington Ingalls Industries, an America-based military shipbuilding company acquired Hydroid Inc., for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enhance Huntington Ingalls Industries’ capabilities in technical solutions to unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) business, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), or marine robots. Hydroid Inc., is an America based company that manufactures underwater vehicles (UUVs).



The countries covered in the submarines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





