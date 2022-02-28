Aware’s Award-Winning Knomi Technology Takes Center Stage at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has announced that the company will be showcasing its mobile passwordless authentication solutions during this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona conference, taking place from February 28-March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Aware representatives will be onsite to demonstrate the benefits to mobile network operators of incorporating biometric and digital identity technologies, including how biometric authentication will play a key role in the protection and secure registration of SIM cards to users.



As data breaches, identity theft and SIM card fraud continue to rise in scale and quantity around the world, so does the importance of securing the mobile onboarding and authentication process. Aware’s Knomi® mobile biometric authentication framework addresses these trends directly by providing a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of mobile use cases, including fraud-resistant SIM card registration and secure mobile transaction processing.

“Mobile technologies are increasingly in need of a secure authentication alternative to the password, and we are excited to share our mobile authentication offerings with the attendees at Mobile World Congress,” said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer. “Our Knomi product provides mobile network operators and telecommunications providers with a highly secure authentication solution that does not sacrifice user convenience. We are looking forward to sharing the benefits of this product in person at this event.”

Visit Aware in Hall 5 at Booth 29 anytime during the expo between February 28 and March 3 for a live demonstration of the Knomi platform. Some Mobile World Congress attendees will also be invited to an exclusive preview of Aware’s next groundbreaking offering which is expected to take the authentication market by storm. Attendees interested in learning more may do so by speaking to an Aware representative at the event.

Mobile World Congress Barcelona is billed as the world’s most influential event for the connectivity industry, and is attended by mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners from around the globe. As the communications industry continues to turn to biometrics for trusted identity solutions, Aware ensures that identity technologies and solutions evolve along with them and remain frictionless for the user.

Mobile World Congress attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Hall 5, Booth 29 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

