Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022

The global military gliders and drones market is expected to grow from $29.98 billion in 2021 to $35.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $61.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The military gliders and drones market consists of sales of military gliders & drones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce gliders and drones.A glider is a fixed-wing aircraft that flies using naturally occurring air currents.



A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that is guided remotely or autonomously. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of military gliders and drones market are military gliders and military drones.A military drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is used for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance and carries aircraft ordnance such as missiles, ATGMs, and/or bombs in hardpoints for drone strikes.



The various technology involved are remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous that are used for search and rescue, national defense, military exercises, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the military gliders and drones market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing funding on unmanned aerial vehicles or drones is projected to contribute to the growth of the military gliders and drones market.The growing requirement for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets generated higher demand for military gliders and drones.



The militaries are expected to spend around $98 billion in new intelligence gathering and strike capabilities. According to the Teal Group, global research and development and procurement spending on drones is estimated to rise from $11.1 in 2020 to $14.3 billion by the end of 2029. Research & development spending is expected to increase from $3.2 billion in 2020 to $4 billion by 2029 and procurement funding is likely to increase from $7.9 billion in 2020 to $10.3 billion by the end of 2029. Such investments in unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are expected to drive military gliders and drones market during the forecast period.



Stringent regulations associated with gliders and drones are expected to limit the growth of the military gliders and drones market.For instance, in India, military drones are governed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



In June 2020, the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry issued draft rules for making and using drones in India, proposing authorized sellers and importers to sell drones only to entities and individuals approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).Similarly, in the USA, the government maintains stringent export controls in military drones and related systems, components, technology, and software under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).



Moreover, in Europe military drones are regulated by The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). These regulations will have an impact on the manufacturing and marketing process and thereby negatively impact the growth of the military gliders and drones market.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military gliders and drones is gaining popularity in the military drones and gliders market.Top companies in the industry are focusing on designing and developing drones and UAVs with AI capabilities.



For instance, the companies offering military drones with AI capabilities include Sheild.AI (offers Nova, an autonomous drone for indoor navigation), AeroVironment (offers Raven series, the world’s most widespread drones), Lockheed Martin (offers Desert Hawk III, a drone with operators training capabilities), and Neurala (offers Neurala Brain, an AI software that allows military drones to patrol missions and conduct reconnaissance missions.



In September 2019, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., an Israel-based defense technology company, acquired Aeronautics Limited for $250 million. The acquisition plans to combine Rafael’s in-house capabilities including systems, sensors, and munitions that have been used on fighter jets and other platforms with Aeronautics’ lower-tier UAVs. Moreover, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., along with Aeronautics Ltd., plans to develop and manufacture advanced drones based on the Orbiter family of tactical and small unmanned aerial vehicles. Aeronautics Limited is based in Israel and is specialized in manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles or drones for military applications.



The countries covered in the military gliders and drones market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





