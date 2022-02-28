CryptoWorldCon the Largest Conference Focused on Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse Will Be Happening in Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With less than 30 days away CryptoWorldCon (CWC), the event of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, focused on cutting-edge schemes and trends in the blockchain market, will kick off Miami´s BitCoin Month on the 1 & 2 of April 2022, held at one of Miami, most prominent and renowned venues the James L. Knight Center. This event comprises high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations that will create an international impact converting Miami into the epicenter of the Blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

CryptoWorldCon will provide industry leaders, influencers, and innovators to present individually or speak as a panel. In addition to our valuable speakers, we will have a special guest of honor who will be realizing the inaugural pitch at the Miami Marlins game on March 31 where CryptoWorldCon will be present with an Ice Breaker event for all their VIP attendees and, joining an international list of world-class speakers from around the globe such as:

•Jordan Belfort - Nickname "The Wolf of Wall Street".

•Jaime Rogozinski - Founder of WallStreetBets.

•Priya Guliani - UK President of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA).

•Carmelo Millian - Founder of PolkaCity.

•Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr - "Editor-in-Chief of Cointelegraph".

•Nabeel Malik - CEO & founder of Crypt`````````````````````````````olitics.

•Lior Lamesh - CEO & Co-founder of GK8.

•Shiv Aggarwal - Founder and CEO of EarthId.

•Karisa Winett - Chief of Staff for NFT Genius.

•Alexander Lorenzo - CEO of Fundamental Secrets LLC.

•Jess Furman - SVP Creative & Licensing Strategy for Big Noise Music Group y SR. Executive Creative Director for Sound Revolver.

•Daniele Marinelli - CEO & founder of DTSocialize Holding Ltd.

•Haydn Snape - Founder & CEO de Decentralised Investment Group (DIG).

•Eric Galen - Greenspoon Marder LLP. Partner.

•Eloisa Cadenas - Founder of CryptoFintech and journalist for CoinTelegraph.

•Tony Salazar - CEO - Freedomtv.info.

•Dr. Chris Oniya - LifeofMusk NFT founder & Visionary, OpenSea & Ripple Angel Investor.

•Alex Baghdjian - Co-founder of Funday.

•Adam Healy - Chief Security Officer for BlockFi.

•Benji Markoff - CEO of Founder Shield.

•Jessica Lauren - Radix Community.

•Amy Kalnoki - Co-Founder and COO of Bitwave, and co-host of the podcast "The DeFi Daily".

•Erik Pinos - President of the Blockchain Education Network (BEN).

•Aly Madhavji - Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund and LP at Loyal VC & Draper Goren Holm.

•Michaël Van de Poppe - "Crypto Michaël" CEO & fundador de Eight Global.

•Gabriela Kurs - Board Director at the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association.

•Jakub Chmielniak- Co-founder of Fanadise.

•Bartek Sibiga - Co-founder of Fanadise and founder of the networking platform for creators DDOB.com.

•Dr. Isabel Welpe - Chair of the Strategy and Organization research group at the Technical University of Munich.

•Eric Guthier - CEO - of Better ME Better WE.

•Wrenn Taylor - Dev of SpookyShiba.

•Michael Cobb - CEO of ECI Development.

•Dave Uhryniak - Director of Blockchain Strategy of TRON DAO.

•Reza Bashash - Co-founder of Sologenic.

•Bob Ras - Co-Creator of Sologenic & Coreum.

•Harry Golash - CEO de Fantom Oasis.

•Tareck Kirschen - Founder & CEO of Glozal Inc.

Hosted by Award Winning Master of Ceremonies Paul Gamache, and moderated by NASDAQ columnist Naeem Aslam, the event will present itself as the perfect networking opportunity for brands and businesses with both potential B2B clients as well as a direct target audience making it the perfect platform to grow your business.

CryptoWorldCon will include panel discussions, speaker sessions, workshops, a job fair for developers, a contest for startups to select by a jury of our keynote speakers the most innovative project in an early stage, and events that will help attendees learn more about cloud & enterprise computing, the role of blockchain in elections, the influence of blockchain industry in-state operations, the potential adaptation of cryptocurrency by major financial institutions of the world, and the benefits of blockchain for multinational firms and franchises.

The event will close on April 2, with an Exclusive Yacht dinner on the luxurious Sea Fair Yacht, overlooking Miami, which will also include an exclusive award ceremony that will include the recognition of the selected Startup as the most innovative project to look for. As well as for the partnerships established during the event.

CryptoWorldCon CSR and Social Impact of how they are working to change the world.

Pedro Pascal PR of Moonwalker and CryptoWorldCon share that it "is not just an event for networking and doing business, it has also a very important Social objective. The main goal is to educate and teach about the new technologies and integrate them into our everyday lives. We know that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is the present and the future. And we in Moonwalker USA are working on a social impact project called the CryptoWorldCon Academy to help integrated single mothers and young adults in situations of poverty at risk of social exclusion, to learn about the new technologies of blockchain and cryptocurrency to help them provide an opportunity to learn and integrate into society showing them their capacity, to be able to reach their potential and improve their education and economic situation for better through job opportunities."

Pedro Pascal - "We have prepared into our agenda of the event a big part of how Cryptocurrency and Blockchain can have a social impact on society and we have speakers and panel discussions prepare about the social impact and how it's being integrated through the world and Social Entrepreneurs such as Natasha Paracha, founder of Social Coin, just to name one of the Social Entrepreneurs attending the event as a speaker discussing how to implement the new technologies into social projects to provide a positive impact into the community."

Pedro Pascal - "Also with CryptoWorldCon, we are Collaborating with Heroes Unmasked nonprofit organization based in Southwest Florida. Heroes unmasked goal is to render aid to all unwell children. As a group of individuals wearing costumes resembling childhood superheroes making appearances in hospitals and at residential homes throughout Florida."

A game-changing experience, the entire event is going to be filled with activities that will further improve the knowledge and network experience of the Attendees. CryptoWorldCon presents a careful selection of speakers designed to spice up the CWC discussion panels, making the entire event a very engaging interaction with a variety of value-added strategies, opportunities, and mentoring for the attendees.

If you are a startup looking for investors and strategic partners, this is the place to be! Joining "la crème de la crème" of preselected startups that are going to present their projects using storytelling, and audiovisual tools, participating in a very tough competition where only the best is going to be recognized and awarded in different categories.

Don't miss the opportunity to be present and participate in the most important Blockchain & Cryptocurrency event of the year! Be part of the game-changing community that is creating a social and economic impact in the world.

