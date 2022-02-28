LURI Changes the Apparel Market for Women's Compression Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LURI's [www.loveluri.com] announced a line of transformational shapewear product solutions that are changing the game on the use and appearance of compression focused apparel. LURI's product catalog consists of fashionable yet functional products that can be utilized beyond the immediate post-surgical need and can be worn as everyday apparel.

Founded in late 2021 by two black female entrepreneurs, Gish Warren and Patricia Batista, this body-positive brand helps women on their journey to self-acceptance with its fashion-forward custom designed compression apparel and shapewear. As noted by its co-founders, the inspiration for LURI stemmed both from their personal experiences and their belief that true style is defined by one's own confidence. Designing transitional compression apparel that is both fashionable and functional, women can feel more empowered to love who they see in the mirror throughout the various post-surgical stages and beyond.

Today, LURI's product catalog includes a line of compression apparel and post-surgical essentials for women who have undergone procedures such as giving birth, mommy makeovers, breast augmentation/reduction, and weight loss procedures. LURI products are available both for wholesale purchase and direct to consumers via their website. For more information or to shop their latest products visit https://loveluri.com.

About LURI

The founders of the body-positive inspired apparel brand that's changing the game on compression apparel. (From left to right: Gish Warren & Patricia Batista)









