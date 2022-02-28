WISeKey Launched its Upgraded WISeID Cloud at the Mobile World Congress Swiss Pavilion

Geneva & Zug, Switzerland, February 28, 2022 – WISeKey Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today at the Mobile World Congress Swiss Pavilion the launch of its upgraded WISeID Cloud Storage service. Digital Identification based Sovereign Cloud is one of several technologies, including semiconductors and AI that WISeKey provides where the EU is keen to build its indigenous capabilities. Currently, the public cloud landscape is dominated by US providers, all of which are growing their share of the European market. EU is seeking to develop a native cloud ecosystem and reduce this reliance on overseas companies. Last year, 25 member states signed a declaration pledging to build the next generation of cloud technology in Europe, and various initiatives are already underway.

WISeID Cloud is fully compliant with the EU New Data and Cloud Alliance which offers a broader push toward digital sovereignty, and it is intended to reduce dependencies from foreign technology providers. As concrete step towards this support, WISeKey already operates a Swiss-EU based WISeID Cloud Storage service www.wiseid.com .

WISeKey provides concrete EU based solutions with AI capabilities via arago AG in Germany and WISeKey Semiconductors in France, employing over 120 people focusing on creating these solutions. Launched in 2019, the WISeKey WISeID platform was built using WISeKey’s digital certificates and other innovative technologies. The evolution of the WISeID Cloud Storage service represents a stronger focus on cloud services and integration with internet applications, enabling customers and partners to adopt the WISeID ecosystem for digital identity to secure access to online services.

The new features of WISeID Cloud Storage service enable users to keep a protected file storage in the cloud, in servers in Switzerland and EU secured by WISeKey’s technologies. WISeID Cloud Storage can be used to securely store confidential documents on a personal cloud and share with other WISeID users, removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss.

WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. WISeID is accessible as a web service via the wiseid.com trust services portal and enterprise standard APIs that allow the integration with business applications. The WISeID web services and Mobile Applications, available for download and use, provide users with a digital identity that can be used to secure email communication, digitally sign documents with legal validity and it’s complemented with features such as dual factor authentication and single sign-on. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities are offered free of charge, while others require a business subscription, in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities. For more information visit https://wiseid.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

