Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022

p.A., Lockheed Martin, NHIndustries, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Turkish Aerospace Industries and Kawasaki Aerospace Company.



The global military helicopters market is expected to grow from $49.93 billion in 2021 to $53.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The military helicopter market consists of sales of military aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce military helicopters.A military aircraft is specifically built or converted for military missions such as transport of troops, combat search, and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.



The main types of military helicopters are light military helicopters, medium military helicopters, and heavy military helicopters.The components and systems used are airframes, main rotor systems, anti-torque systems, electrical systems, hydraulic systems, avionics, stability augmentation systems, flight control systems, undercarriages, environmental control systems, emergency services, special-purpose systems, engines and the number of engines are single and twin.



The various application includes utility military helicopter, transport military helicopter, attack/assault military helicopter, search and rescue military helicopter, multi-role military helicopter, reconnaissance and observation military helicopter.Utility military helicopters are extremely adaptable aircraft that excel in a variety of environments.



These helicopters can be used for a variety of missions ranging from reconnaissance and attack to transport and evacuation.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the military helicopters market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.



Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopters market growth. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure reached $1,917 billion in 2019, 3.6% up from the previous year, and the highest annual growth in expenditure since 2010. The USA, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia together accounted for 62% of total global expenditure. Moreover, global military spending represented 2.2% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019. The growth in military expenditure led to an increase in the procurement of warships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters, thereby generating higher revenues for the military helicopters market.



Stringent regulations imposed on the manufacturing and maintenance of military helicopters is expected to limit the growth of the military helicopters market.The aircraft manufacturing and maintenance process is highly regulated by the government organizations of every country.



According to the Journal of Aeronautics & Aerospace Engineering, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organizations need to be approved by aviation authorities such as European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The equipment used in the manufacturing and maintenance process must be certified and licensed.



This scenario is predicted to restrict the growth of the military helicopters market over the forecast period.



Technological advancements in the helicopter manufacturing process is shaping the military helicopters market.The global helicopter industry is undergoing a substantial transformation in recent years.



Significant technological advancements including extensive use of additive manufacturing, computation structural dynamics modeling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly-by-wire controls, health, and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and advanced turbine engine programs are promising big leaps in rotorcraft capabilities. For instance, in July 2019, the Russian Helicopters Holding Company announced that the company is planning to re-engineer and manufacture about 30 helicopter parts using 3D printing technology.



The countries covered in the military helicopters market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK and the USA.





