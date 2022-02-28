MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022. Since there have now been bought 40.000 shares the program has ended.

The following transactions have been executed from 21-25 February 2022:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 38,555 204,04 7,866,700
21 February
22 February
23 February
24 February
25 February 		300
300
300
300
245 		188,50
190,17
189,62
177,58
182.00 		56,550
57,051
56,886
53,274
44,590
Accumulated under the programme 40,000 8,135,051

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 21-25 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 115,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,48% of the company’s total share capital.

Appendix - Overview of transactions (21-25 February 2022) MTHH_Company Announcement 12_2022

