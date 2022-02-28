MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022. Since there have now been bought 40.000 shares the program has ended.

The following transactions have been executed from 21-25 February 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 38,555 204,04 7,866,700 21 February

22 February

23 February

24 February

25 February 300

300

300

300

245 188,50

190,17

189,62

177,58

182.00 56,550

57,051

56,886

53,274

44,590 Accumulated under the programme 40,000 8,135,051

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 21-25 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 115,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,48% of the company’s total share capital.

Attachments