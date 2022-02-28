Correction: Regarding the intention of AB “Ignitis grupė” subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” to take a loan up to EUR 150 million

Correction in the headline: to take a loan

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 28th February 2022 the Management Board of its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company) approved the intention to conclude a short-term loan agreement of up to EUR 150 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with AB Swedbank.

The loan will be used to fund the purchase of liquefied natural gas in order to ensure market demand and uninterrupted gas supply. The loan also could be used to fund other working capital needs.

The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations. Other loan terms and conditions are confidential.

The Agreement will be signed in the near future, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 6 207 6076