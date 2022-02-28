REGI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Renewable Energy Group to Chevron

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) (“REGI”) acted in the best interests of REGI shareholders in approving the sale of REGI to Chevron Corporation (“Chevron”) for $61.50 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On February 28, 2022, REGI announced an agreement for Chevron to purchase all of the outstanding shares of REGI for $61.50 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the REGI board.

Our investigation concerns whether REGI’s board acted in the best interests of REGI shareholders in approving the sale to Chevron, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates REGI shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street REGI price targets in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, REGI has an average target price of $75.93 per share, with a high target price of $115.00 per share, both of which are above the acquisition price.

