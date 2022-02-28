National Student Clearinghouse and iDatafy Partner to Build Certified Comprehensive Learner Record Solution on the SmartResume Certified Talent Platform

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDatafy, an industry-leader in education technology, and the National Student Clearinghouse announced a partnership today that will make it easy for learners throughout the nation to create Comprehensive Learner Records on the SmartResume platform, while also connecting employers with diverse job talent in a new way.

Through this partnership, learners using the Clearinghouse’s Myhub digital wallet will be able to connect their credentials to iDatafy’s SmartResume, IMS Global certified, Comprehensive Learner Record solution. The Myhub platform, which is FERPA compliant, provides an educational digital wallet containing verified academic credentials that empowers learners with a single, secure location to curate all achievements from a variety of sources.

The SmartResume service will be free for the Clearinghouse’s education partners and learners to utilize. Employers will typically pay a fee to connect, recruit and hire certified job talent on the platform. Students nationwide whose college or university sign up to participate with the Clearinghouse can use this service. US-based learners may access their personal SmartResumes through the Myhub platform.

“SmartResume is both the world’s first certified resume issuing platform and employer-to-job talent matching engine combined in one,” says Ian Davidson, Chief Growth Officer, iDatafy. “By partnering with the National Student Clearinghouse, we can scale the value provided by SmartResume to education institutions, job seekers and employers on a national level. We could not ask for a more trusted partner to do so.”

“We are excited to provide learners throughout the nation another way to control and showcase their skills, abilities, and accomplishments in their comprehensive learner record and to provide our employer partners with a new way to discover certified job talent at the front end of the recruitment process, said Pepe Carreras, Vice President of Education Solutions, National Student Clearinghouse. “This new service is one more way the National Student Clearinghouse serves the education and workforce communities and all learners with access to trusted data, related services, and insights.”

Executives from iDatafy and the Clearinghouse will share details about the partnership Tuesday, March 1, at 2:30 pm ET at the IMS Global Digital Credentials Conference in Atlanta, GA.

About iDatafy LLC

iDatafy®, founded in 2011, is a leading education technology company that has created the new SmartResume® certified talent platform. Trusted partners such as education institutions and workforce skill certifiers register academic achievements, leadership experience and certified workforce skills of their current and past student on our permissioned blockchain. The certifications are presented on customized SmartResumes that include links to the digital attestation by the trusted partners. The result is a resume that has been directly certified by a trusted institution and can now be used by the recipient to differentiate them when applying for a job. Employers now also have the ability to search for certified job talent in a way they were never able to do before. Both iDatafy® and SmartResume® are registered trademarks owned by iDatafy LLC. Visit SmartResume.com for more information.

About the National Student Clearinghouse

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit StudentClearinghouse.org.