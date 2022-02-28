IIN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Intricon Corporation to Altaris Capital Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq: IIN) (“Intricon”) acted in the best interests of Intricon shareholders in approving the sale of Intricon to Altaris Capital Partners LLC (“Altaris”) for $24.25 per share in cash.



If you remain a Intricon shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/intricon-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On February 28, 2022, Intricon announced an agreement for Altaris to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Intricon for $24.25 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Intricon board.

Our investigation concerns whether Intricon’s board acted in the best interests of Intricon shareholders in approving the sale to Altaris, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Intricon shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street Intricon price targets in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, Intricon has an average target price of $26.50 per share, which is above the acquisition price.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com