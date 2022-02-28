Texas Alliance of Energy Producers Elects New Board Chair Houston Sullivan

Austin, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New officers have taken the helm of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers’ (the Alliance) board of directors. Elevating to Alliance board chairman is Houston Sullivan, who has served as board vice chairman for the last two years.

Based in Fort Worth, Sullivan has been actively involved in building companies in the Midland Basin. He is currently the co-CEO of Veritas Energy, which has a rich legacy as an independent oil and gas company in Texas. Veritas Energy is led by Houston’s father Hollis Sullivan, who served as Alliance board chairman from 2004-2006.

Prior to rejoining Veritas, Sullivan was the senior vice president of business development of Double Eagle Energy Holdings III and Double Eagle Energy Permian. He received his bachelor’s degree from the Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University. He began his career with Titan Operating as a landman.

Serving alongside Houston on the new Alliance board leadership team is vice chairman Jason Herrick and board secretary Allison Willis. Herrick is president of Pantera Energy in Amarillo. Willis is an operations manager with OXXN in Weatherford.

“The Alliance is in excellent hands with chairman Houston Sullivan and his leadership team. They are driven to advance our mission supporting independent oil and gas producers and the industry at large,” said Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. “Houston has the industry experience and a unique heritage with this organization that will help guide us over the next few years.”

“The Alliance has been and continues to be an important institution for independent oil and gas producers,” said Sullivan. “It is an honor and privilege to serve the Alliance as Board Chair as the industry ramps back up amid hostility to domestic production and geopolitical turmoil abroad.”

Outgoing chairman Cye Wagner, with Cooper Oil & Gas in Fort Worth, is now serving as the chairman of the board for the Texas Alliance Oil & Gas Political Action Committee (PAC). She will continue to work closely with the Alliance board and staff to accomplish a wide-ranging set of goals in 2022 and beyond.

“Our enduring thanks to Cye for her leadership and encouragement during some of the most challenging years for the oil and gas industry,” said Modglin. “The Alliance is fortunate that she will apply her talents and experience to our PAC as Chair.”

The goal and mission of the Texas Alliance Oil & Gas PAC is to elect state officials who favor the development of oil and gas resources. The Alliance PAC will interview candidates and distribute funds to those with a pro-energy agenda.

About Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is the largest and most effective statewide oil and gas association for independents in the nation. Serving nearly 3,000 members, the Alliance provides a voice for sound U.S. energy policy. These individuals and organizations – from small players to publicly traded companies – are the driving force behind the U.S. energy renaissance. Founded in 1930, the Alliance has offices in Wichita Falls and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.texasalliance.org/.

