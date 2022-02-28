New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged IC Market By Level, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241029/?utm_source=GNW

All modern electronic products, such as televisions, cellphones, computers, cameras, washing machines, and microwaves, use integrated circuits (ICs). Microprocessors, oscillators, filters, and regulators are all examples of integrated circuits. Rugged integrated circuits are microchips that are engineered and developed to perform activities in harsh environments.



Mixed ICs are a combination of analogue and digital ICs, resulting in superior integrated technology. Furthermore, depending on the manufacturing method or methodology, integrated circuits are available in a wide variety of products. Thin and thick film ICs, monolithic ICs, and hybrid or multichip ICs are some of the examples of these ICs. The robust integrated circuit is widely utilised in industries such as aerospace and defence, automotive, power, mining and metals, healthcare, and others.



Because of its diverse application base, the integrated circuit market is quite important and is undoubtedly predicted to grow. Integrated circuits are favoured because of their tiny size, low manufacturing costs, increased dependability, and reduced energy consumption. Rugged integrated circuits have the advantage of being able to endure high levels of PNP while remaining strong enough to withstand in any situation. As a result, rugged integrated circuits are created utilising design methodologies and models that facilitate robust design.



The growing demand for rugged and reliable electrical equipment in the military and aerospace industries is likely to boost the rugged IC market. There are many manufacturers who are using rugged ICs in their products in order to make them more reliable and efficient.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the rugged IC market. This pandemic has caused one of the world’s most serious economic risks, bringing widespread anxiety and economic suffering for consumers, businesses, and communities around the world. The "new normal," which includes social isolation and working from home, has created difficulties with daily activities, routine work, needs, and supplies, resulting in missed chances and delayed projects.



Along with that, the pandemic has also influenced the manufacturing and industrial sectors. The implementation of partial or complete lockdown in several nations throughout the world along with the unavailability of workforce have hindered the operations of various manufacturing operation, which have hampered the demand of the rugged IC in the market during the initial phase of the pandemic. The requirement for maintenance from diverse industries was reduced as industries were temporarily shut down.



Market Growth Factors:



Increase in the demand for ruggedized computers



A ruggedized computer is one that has been carefully engineered to survive harsh conditions such as intense vibrations, extreme temperatures, and wet or dusty environments while still operating successfully. Their fan-less, cable-less, and one-piece architecture, as well as integrated tough ICs, support the strong structure of these computers. Due to this, ruggedized computers are beneficial to a variety of industries, including data centres, logistics & transportation, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and others.



Minimize the total cost of ownership in the long run



Rugged devices’ main purpose is to provide durability while lowering the amount of redundancy that field workers face when collecting or entering workflow data into computers. In industrial settings, several firms utilise non-rugged or consumer-grade portable devices. Non-rugged computing equipment, on the other hand, have a higher TCO due to deployment costs, replacement prices, ongoing support expenses, device uptime, and service availability.



Market Restraining Factors:



Chances of technical glitches



There is a significant chance of technical failure of various rugged devices. Since these devices are technically advanced and are a part of machinery, the risk of technical glitches would always be there while operating these devices as well as components. Although these devices enable better inventory management and also help in other manufacturing operations, the operational efficiency of rugged IC may get affected due to external factors.



Level Outlook



Based on level, the rugged IC market is segmented into Semi-Rugged, Fully-Rugged and others. Semi-rugged segment garnered a promising revenue share in the rugged IC market in 2020. At the consumer level, a semi-rugged device is frequently seen supporting law enforcement and business-related applications and projects. Consider a semi-tough device to be a commercially available computer with a few rugged capabilities. Semi-rugged gadgets usually have a few parts that have been stress tested or certified to military and industrial standards.



End Use Outlook



By end use, the rugged IC market is divided into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing and Others. The consumer electronics segment procured the highest revenue share in the rugged IC market in 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of various consumer electronics, especially mobile phones and the rising investment of the consumer electronics manufacturers to develop strong products with high performance.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the rugged IC market is fragmented into Mobile Phones, Tablets, Scanners and Others. The mobile phones rugged IC segment acquired maximum revenue share in the rugged IC market in 2020. It is due to improved technological improvements in the consumer-grade device sector. The non-rugged mobile computer market is well-established, and fierce rivalry has resulted in a variety of advancements, including technology bundling. But there are many manufacturers who are using rugged IC in the production of mobile phones, which would surge the growth of the segment.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the rugged IC market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the rugged IC market with the largest revenue share in 2020. It is due to the rise of the defence sector in the United States. Owing to an increase in oil and gas production in the United States, the oil and gas industry is also driving market expansion in the regional rugged IC market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Qualcomm, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Rugged IC Market. Companies such as Honeywell International, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., MediaTek, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Crystal Group, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., MediaTek, Inc., and General Dynamics Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Rugged IC Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Infineon Technologies signed a five-year contract with GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT). Through this silicon carbide (SiC) boules supply contract, the German semiconductor manufacturer would add a further element to safeguard its expanding base material demand in this area.



Oct-2020: STMicroelectronics joined hands with Sanken Electric, a leader in innovative technology specializing in semiconductor devices, power modules, and sensors. This collaboration aimed to unwrap the performance and practical benefits of intelligent power modules (IPM) in high-voltage, high-power equipment designs. Together, the companies would develop and market 650V/50A and 1200V/10A industrial modules.



Dec-2018: MediaTek teamed up with Google, an American multinational technology company. This collaboration aimed to allow testing and enablement of ARCore and Google Lens on MediaTek’s high-performance Helio P90 chipset.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: STMicroelectronics launched the MasterGaN3 and MasterGaN5 integrated power packages for applications up to 45W and 150W, respectively. These products would provide extra flexibility to opt for the optimum Gallium Nitride (GaN) device and driver solution while developing switched-mode power supplies, adapters, high-voltage Power-Factor Correction (PFC), chargers, and DC/DC converters.



May-2021: Infineon Technologies introduced the latest CoolGaN IPS family of integrated power stage (IPS) products to its wide product line of WBG power devices. The initial IPS product line includes half-bridge and single-channel products, aiming at low-to-medium power applications that include chargers & adapters and switched-mode power supplies (SMPS). In addition, the product integrates two 140 m? / 600 V CoolGaN e-mode HEMT switches with specific galvanically isolated high- and low-side gate drivers out of Infineon’s EiceDRIVER family.



Dec-2020: Infineon Technologies unveiled the EiceDRIVER X3 Enhanced analog (1ED34xx) and digital (1ED38xx) gate driver ICs. Such devices offer a typical output current of 3, 6, and 9 A, precise short-circuit detection, a Miller clamp, and soft turn-off. In addition, these features would integrate to boost design cycles owing to a lower external component count. 1ED38xx delivers I 2C configurability for several parameters.



Jun-2020: NXP Semiconductors released its latest MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC. This IC helps in next-generation performance, improved security, and effortless integration of mobile services for a new era of security & connectivity in smart city services.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Richtek, a subsidiary of MediaTek took over Intel Enpirion power management chip product line-related assets. This acquisition aimed to expand MediaTek’s product line to provide integrated power solutions utilized in SoC, FPGA, CPU, and ASIC for the enterprise-level system applications, reports GizmoChina.



Apr-2019: Infineon Technologies acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design, and manufacturing company. This acquisition aimed to provide customers with a complete portfolio for connecting the real with the digital world and shaping digitalization. Through this acquisition, Infineon would emerge to be among the leading suppliers of chips to the automotive market.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2018: Analog Devices expanded its business by establishing its new India headquarters for 600 Bengaluru-based staff who make up ADI India. This new facility that houses one of ADI’s top three global design centers, would focus on the development and sales of technologies & solutions for the global industrial, automotive, communications, healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT), security, consumer, and energy markets.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Level



• Fully Rugged



• Semi Rugged and



• Others



By End Use



• Consumer Electronics



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare



• Industrial



• Automotive and



• Others



By Application



• Mobile Phones



• Tablets



• Scanners and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Crystal Group, Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• Infineon Technologies AG



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• MediaTek, Inc.



• General Dynamics Corporation



