Wesley Johnston Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from American Marketing Association

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley J. Johnston, executive director of the Center for Business & Industrial Marketing (CBIM) and CBIM Roundtable Professor of Marketing at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, has received the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award of the Selling and Sales Management Special Interest Group of the American Marketing Association (AMA Sales SIG).

The award was presented to Johnston on Feb. 19 during the AMA Winter Academic Conference in Las Vegas. The ceremony included a video with messages of congratulations from U.S. and European colleagues.

The AMA Sales SIG confers its Lifetime Achievement Award on individuals who have made “meaningful contributions to the academic sales discipline over a long period of time.” Johnston more than meets the criteria with substantial scholarly, teaching and service contributions throughout his 43-year career.

A prolific author, Johnston has published more than 200 papers on sales and sales management in the discipline’s leading journals. According to Google Scholar, Johnston is the second most cited sales management researcher and the third most cited sales researcher. He has served as editor of the “Journal of Business & Industrial Marketing” since 1993, publishing more than 300 articles concerning sales and sales management. Johnston also has authored or edited 10 books, including “Managing Salespeople: A Relationship Approach” and “Professional Selling: Types, Approaches and Management.”

Under Johnston’s leadership, CBIM has held 26 annual conferences drawing more than 1,500 participants worldwide, with proceedings subsequently published in special issues of the “Journal of Business & Industrial Marketing.”

Johnston has taught sales or sales management in 34 countries on six continents, educating more than 25,000 students. He has held visiting appointments at universities in Argentina, Australia, Finland, Egypt, Malaysia, Russia, Slovenia, and more.

“It is hard to overstate Wes’s contributions across the many dimensions by which we consider an academic’s impact,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College of Business. “He is internationally renowned for his scholarship with tens of thousands of citations of his work. He is the founding editor and, 30 years later, still the editor of the most influential business-to-business marketing journal in the world. He is dedicated to ensuring the future of academic research in marketing having overseen almost 50 doctoral dissertations. And he is a committed and inspiring colleague for me and so many others.”

Wesley Johnston holds a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh. He joined Georgia State in 1991, from the University of Southern California.

