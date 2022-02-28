F&I Sentinel Announces Investment by Calera Capital

Tallahassee, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, F&I Sentinel – the automotive finance industry’s leading compliance solutions provider with respect to the financing of Finance and Insurance products – announced its founders have partnered with Calera Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm, in a majority recapitalization of the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stephen McDaniel, Co-Founder and CEO of F&I Sentinel, said “With the increasing regulatory scrutiny regarding F&I products, regulators are analyzing whether finance companies have a program in place to monitor F&I products they finance. Our CITADEL® platform offers a turn-key compliance solution that addresses the reputational, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks in connection with the sale and financing of F&I products.” He added, “We are excited to partner with Calera Capital to fuel F&I Sentinel’s future growth and expansion.”

"Automotive finance companies, banks and credit unions face complex compliance and risk mitigation challenges,” stated Paul Walsh, Senior Managing Director of Calera Capital. “F&I Sentinel represented a terrific opportunity to invest behind a market-leading business that provides unique technology and services to help financial institutions successfully navigate these issues.”

Brian Fearnow, Managing Director of Calera Capital added, “F&I Sentinel adds tremendous value to all members of the vehicle financing ecosystem. We look forward to partnering with the management team to further enhance and extend the ways in which F&I Sentinel protects finance companies, dealers, and consumers.”

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel is the automotive finance industry’s leading compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer.

For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel

About Calera Capital

Founded in 1991, Calera Capital is a private investment firm which has invested over $3.7 billion. With offices in Boston and San Francisco, Calera focuses on partnering with founders and management teams to drive significant value creation in their businesses, primarily in two industry sectors: Business Services and Specialty Industrials. Calera Capital makes substantial equity investments in middle-market businesses and works closely in support of management to build long-term sustainable value through the implementation of strategic and operating initiatives. For more information, visit: www.caleracapital.com

# # #



Press Contacts

Scott Upham

F&I Sentinel

(734) 478-1649

scott.upham@fandisentinel.com