Acetone Market Outlook: EU Prices Hit Record $1,103 Per Tonne, Surging 52% in 2021 - IndexBox

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report from IndexBox, the average acetone import price in the EU stood at $1,103 per tonne in 2021, rising by 52% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. The country with the highest price was Italy ($1,596 per tonne), while Belgium ($940 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2021, the most notable rate of growth was attained by Italy, where acetone import prices more than doubled in 2021. The other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



EU Acetone Imports

In 2021, imports on the EU acetone market soared to 910K tonnes, increasing 16% compared with 2020 figures. In value terms, supplies skyrocketed to $1B.

The purchases of the three major importers of acetone, namely Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, represented more than two-thirds of the total volume. It was distantly followed by Italy (59K tonnes), comprising a 6.5% share of total imports. France (36K tonnes) and Spain (17K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Belgium ($296M), Germany ($221M) and the Netherlands ($201M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 72% share of total supplies. Italy, France and Spain lagged somewhat behind, accounting for a further 17%.

Top Largest Acetone Exporters in the EU

Belgium dominates the acetone export structure, resulting in 589K tonnes, nearly 59% of total supplies in 2021. Spain (96K tonnes) took a 9.6% share (based on tonnes) of total volume, which put it in second place, followed by Germany (9.3%), the Netherlands (6.4%) and Finland (6.3%). France (36K tonnes) and Poland (25K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total exports.

In value terms, Belgium ($619M) remains the largest acetone supplier in the EU, comprising 58% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($119M), with an 11% share of the total value. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 7.6% share.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

