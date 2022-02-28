For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Colon Cancer Coalition invites Americans to join the most important mission on Earth: #MissionToUranus.

Minneapolis, Dallas, Miami & NYC, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Colon Cancer Coalition and cross-cultural agency BeautifulBeast invite the world to join the #MissionToUranus campaign.

The campaign, which kicks off March 1, will live predominantly on Twitter, targeting the most influential space enthusiasts and inviting them on a #MissionToUranus – a mission to get Americans screened for colorectal cancer. A series of radio public service announcements (PSAs), billboards, and social media complement the effort to spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer to save mankind.

“Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in America,” said Flor Leibaschoff, Chief Creative Officer at BeautifulBeast, who lost her brother to colon cancer after battling it for almost seven years, passing when he was only 44-years-old. “The #MissionToUranus campaign is a powerful way to highlight the importance of colonoscopies, using levity as our wingman. As an ad agency, BeautifulBeast knows the power of raising awareness through joint efforts, and that is why we were excited when we heard that Dick Covey, a former NASA astronaut, wanted to join #MissionToUranus himself, helping us amplify the message.”

“This mission is personal to me,” says Dick Covey, former air force pilot, space shuttle astronaut, and aerospace engineer. “I lost both my father and my daughter to colorectal cancer. My daughter, Amy, was just 33 when she died in 2009. I have had many vital missions in life, but this mission to get people screened for colon cancer is one of my most important. I am grateful to be joining the Colon Cancer Coalition on this important effort to spread awareness and increase screening for colon cancer.

The campaign features tweets inviting @elonmusk, @jeffbezos, and @richardbranson, along with other space enthusiasts, to join the mission, with the objective to make #MissionToUranus a trending topic.

Some examples of the Twitter content include:

“You might not be the first man on the moon, @elonmusk, @jeffbezos, @richardbranson, but you should explore Uranus next. Go to MissionToUranus.org to learn more.”

The #MissionToUranus includes radio PSAs with a recruitment message to join the mission and a video billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York. The 10-second message will be shared a minimum of three times each hour, 22 hours a day, throughout Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and into April.

"We are very excited to work with BeautifulBeast on this important project," says Chris Evans, president of the Colon Cancer Coalition. "We know this is a very personal project for their team, and we love the creativity and digital strategy they bring to the efforts of increasing screening rates for colorectal cancer. This campaign aligns with the mission of the Colon Cancer Coalition. Our objective is to get Americans screened, on time, for colorectal cancer, and if we have to go to space and on a #MissionToUranus to make that happen, that's what we'll do."

Colorectal cancer screening should begin for most average-risk adults at age 45 and earlier for those with a family history or other risk factors. In addition to a colonoscopy, many screening options are available, including several tests that can be done in the privacy of your own home. Colonoscopy is the only screening test that can also prevent colorectal cancer by removing pre-cancerous lesions, or polyps, at the time of the test, preventing cancer. Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when diagnosed in the earliest stages. Individuals of all ages experiencing symptoms should talk with their doctors about screening options right for them.

For the implementation of this campaign, BeautifulBeast collaborated with Latina Digital Design Studio in Bogotá, Colombia; Deaf Mule Audio Post in Dallas; and digital agency 270B in Frisco, TX.

Ro2 Media (Dallas) is donating significant media exposure for the #MissionToUranus efforts.

For more information about the campaign or to find information about colorectal cancer symptoms and screening options, visit www.MissionToUranus.org.

About BeautifulBeast

BeautifulBeast is a business growth company dedicated to cross-cultural solutions through creativity and big data. The name symbolizes the perfect balance between the beauty of a great idea and the beast that big data represents. While the agency’s DNA is Hispanic, it embraces its multicultural background, allowing it to seamlessly navigate across cultures to connect brands with the right audience. The agency’s founders have worked together for over 20 years, contributing to the success of their clients. BeautifulBeast has operations both in Dallas and Miami.

About Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis, Minn., dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness for colon cancer. The organization's signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® events are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Since 2004, the Colon Cancer Coalition has granted millions of dollars to local programs that promote early prevention, screening, and patient support services for this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal, and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

Attachments