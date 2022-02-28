Delta Media CEO Michael Minard Named 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, has been selected as a RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker. Minard joins a dynamic group of some 300 top real estate industry leaders making headlines because of their valuable contributions to the industry.



Minard’s efforts, according to RISMedia , a leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, positively impacted home buyers and sellers as well as the communities that Delta Media and its real estate brokerage clients serve.

RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated late last year by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Motivators, Luminaries, and Trendsetters.

Selected as an “Influencer,” Minard is listed as a 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers in both an online directory on RISMedia.com, as well as appearing in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

“From records being broken, to the glass ceilings being shattered and the creativity and technology innovation being implemented through our changing times, to the always-inspiring and wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of the professionals in the real estate community, over 300 of whom, like Mike, we are honoring as part of our fifth year for Real Estate Newsmakers,” said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia.

“Once again, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate's finest professionals—the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2021 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition,” Featherston added.

RISMedia, in honoring Minard wrote:

“Michael Minard focuses on building and maintaining a cohesive team at Delta Media Group and recognizing their contributions. In 2020 and 2021, he worked to assemble the right management team, provided them with the tools they needed to operate effectively, developed the team through internal and external programs, and continually improved product deliverability and customer experience as the company grew.

In response to the pandemic, Delta Media Group created virtual open houses and held free webinars to help agents adjust. In 2021, after the Zillow-ShowingTime deal, Minard and his team accelerated the creation of Local Showings as an alternative and offered a ‘No-Sell Guarantee.’

Minard believes in the importance of focusing on one’s goals. He quoted this piece of wisdom from Zig Ziglar: ‘If you aim at nothing, you will hit it every time.’”

RISMedia will honor this year's Real Estate Newsmakers at RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with our 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange .

“Being nominated by industry peers and selected by the accomplished editors and leadership at RISMedia, makes this recognition especially humbling,” Minard said. “The truth is every member of our Delta Media team is responsible for our continued success and incredible growth we enjoy because we all stepped up our game to help our clients succeed. Doing the right thing is what has earned us this attention and that is the Delta way,” he added.

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine and its leading website, RISMedia.com. Known for its RISMedia's CEO Exchange, RISMedia's Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and now RISMedia’s Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, RISMedia helps real estate professionals advise hundreds of thousands of consumers as they consider buying and/or selling a home. Visit RISMedia.com for more information.

About RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers is designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers were chosen based on nominations received through an online nomination process on RISMedia.com, and by nominations from RISMedia’s in-house editorial team and other industry sources. There is no fee to nominate a Newsmaker or be recognized/featured as a Newsmaker.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many top real estate brands. The creator of the DeltaNET6 “all in one when you want it, best-in-class when you don’t" digital marketing platform, Delta provides automated digital marketing, unmatched SEO, easiest to use CRM, on-time and on-budget website launches, and its new Local Showings app and platform. Real estate's largest family-owned and operated technology innovator since 1994. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2980172f-0e9f-4063-a44c-a06aff3fd498