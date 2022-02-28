New Products That Make Passover Perfect

BAYONNE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we begin a brand-new year in 2022, Kayco announces an exciting lineup of both traditional and innovative Kosher-for-Passover products for you and your loved ones to enjoy! Passover (Pesach in Hebrew), one of the most beloved holidays in the Jewish calendar commemorating the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, begins at sundown on April 15th and lasts through sundown on April 23, 2022; Kayco, the most trusted name in quality Kosher products, expands their Kosher-for-Passover offerings just in time for the celebrations.

The leading Kosher food distributor in America, Kayco prides itself in offering the top names in Kosher products, with brands like Manischewitz; Gefen; Heaven & Earth; and Tuscanini. Keeping a sharp eye on consumer trends as we enter 2022, Kayco has built its most impressive portfolio of Passover products yet, with trending innovations, unique products, and expansions of traditional Passover items in breathtaking new packaging.

New for Passover 2022 from Kayco

From Manischewitz, the new Passover offerings are sure to tantalize the tastebuds. Highlights include a better-for-you update to the traditional horseradish (white and beet); Gluten-Free Wafers; a delicious new variety of Chocolate Covered Matzo, available also in Gluten-Free (Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate); and Potato Chips (Salted, Unsalted, and Rippled).

Imported from Italy, the Tuscanini brand offers up such new Kosher-for-Passover offerings as Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice, made from 100% Sicilian Lemons; Tuscanini Tomato Paste in an easy-to-squeeze tube; Peeled Tomatoes, Diced Tomatoes, Whole Cherry Tomatoes, and Crushed Tomatoes, all made with Puglia tomatoes for an acidic potency; spicy, jarred Calabrian peppers in oil; and Premium Cooking Wine made of Rosso Toscano and White Muscat Grapes to take your cooking to the next level.

To satisfy your sweet tooth this Passover and all-year round, Heaven & Earth launches some fun, delicious, and better-for-you products for the whole family to enjoy. The first and only sugar free chocolate bars for Passover, Heaven & Earth offers brand-new No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate with 70% Cocoa Solids; No Sugar Added Milk Chocolate; and No Sugar Added Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts. In addition, Heaven & Earth also has a new line of Taffy Ropes as awesome Passover goodies, made with natural flavors and colors in such flavors as Watermelon, Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry Toffee, Tropical Coconut Pineapple, and Chocolate Mint Taffy Ropes.

"Passover is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays, with food playing a prominent role in the celebration," says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco. "During the holiday, no bread or leavened grain can be eaten, so Passover food has special certification. Kayco is proud to offer the most robust portfolio of Kosher-for-Passover products that blend the traditional with the innovative."

For more information on Kayco Kosher Foods, go to www.kayco.com. For information on Passover recipes, chef suggestions, and everything else Kosher-related, check out www.kosher.com.

