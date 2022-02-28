Lava for Good Signs Pulitzer Prize Winner Gilbert King for Chilling Series on Florida Serial Murder Case

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning multimedia platform Lava for Good today announces Bone Valley, a chilling story of murder, mystery, and the miscarriage of justice. The podcast series chronicling the case of Leo Schofield and the serial killer who claims to have murdered Leo’s wife is written and hosted by one of the country’s greatest investigative reporters, Pulitzer Prize-winner Gilbert King, author of Devil In The Grove.



Leo Schofield has been imprisoned for 34 years, serving a life sentence for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old wife, Michelle — a crime Schofield has consistently denied committing. In 2004, previously unidentified fingerprints lifted from Michelle’s car were matched to Jeremy Scott, a homeless teenager who lived near the Schofields in Lakeland, Florida. Since then, Jeremy has confessed multiple times to King that he fatally stabbed Michelle and dumped her body in an abandoned phosphate pit in an area known as Bone Valley. So why does Leo Schofield remain behind bars? Michelle’s family is divided on whom to believe, compounding the tragedy of her death.

This provocative true crime investigation features firsthand accounts from both Leo Schofield and Jeremy Scott themselves. It grants the listener privileged access to the machinery of a wrongful conviction through master investigative reporter, host Gilbert King, whose New York Times-bestselling book, Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2013. King has written about race, civil rights, and the death penalty for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic.



“How does a man spend over three decades behind bars when there are layers of evidence pointing to his innocence?” asks King. “I hope this series answers that question, exposes how our court system got this case very wrong, and helps point to the truth for Leo, as well as for Michelle.”

In Bone Valley, King’s relentless reporting leads him to newly-discovered evidence and Scott’s confession to a second murder—leading the state’s attorney’s office to reopen this 35 year-old Central Florida cold case. King is no stranger to the region—it’s where Devil In The Grove took place. His remarkably thorough research for that book led to the 2021 exonerations of the wrongly-accused men known as the Groveland Four.

“The case of Leo Schofield represents a complete breakdown of our American criminal legal system,” said Jason Flom, founder and CEO of Lava for Good. “We are honored that Gilbert is joining us to bring much-needed attention to this shocking story and we hope that our work together will finally bring about real justice in this case.”

To listen to Bone Valley and the current slate of Lava for Good series, visit www.lavaforgood.com or find them on all popular podcast platforms.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences, amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions and inspiring action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts have been downloaded over 30 million times and are credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, which features leading experts, attorneys, activists, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, currently includes Wrongful Conviction, Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all major podcast platforms.

