Global Acetone Market is estimated to be US$ 7.41 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Acetone Market accounted for US$ 4.44 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.41 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. Acetone is one of the simplest forms of ketone. Acetone can be commonly found as a clear and colorless liquid with a distinct sweet odor. Acetone is a key ingredient in production of methyl methacrylate (MMA) and bisphenol A (BPA). Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is further used as an intermediate in production of PVC (poly vinyl chloride). Acetone is also used in production of polycarbonate which is an essential raw material for insulation of electrical applications.

Key Highlights:

In November 2019, ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, acquired Dow’s Acetone Derivatives Business and associated chemical manufacturing assets at Institute, West Virginia , also the Institute tract .

Analyst View:

Growing demand for acetone from various end-use industries, especially from the automotive and paints & coatings industries, across the globe is a major factor driving growth of the acetone market currently. However, stringent government regulations on products manufactured from use of acetone in combination with other chemicals is a major factor hampering growth of the global market.





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Acetone Market, By Application (Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Acetone Market accounted for US$ 4.44 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.41 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. The Global Acetone Market is segmented based on the application, end-user and region.

By Application, the Global Acetone Market is segmented into Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent.

By End-user, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics.

By Region, the Global Acetone Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America holds the largest share in the renewable methanol market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global acetone market include INEOS Phenol, Sunoco LP, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., DOW Chemical Co., CEPSA Quimica, S.A., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Formosa Chemicals &Fibre Corp, Minda Corp., EMCO Chemical Distributors, ConChemCo, and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:



Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Global Acetone Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Methyl Methacrylate Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Bisphenol A Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Solvent Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Acetone Market, By End-User, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

Segment Trends Pharmaceuticals Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Personal Care Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Paints & Coatings Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Plastics Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Construction Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Electricals & Electonics Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

