Information on the impact of the problematic political situation

AB Snaigė, the only manufacturer of refrigerators in the Baltic States, has temporarily suspended the activities of its subsidiary ZAO Snaigė Ukraina. The investment in this company was 5 th. Eur. According to unaudited consolidated data, the company's revenue from sales in Ukraine amounted to 3.5 million. EUR, which is 11 percent total turnover of the company. It's also reflected in the company's consolidated unaudited financial statements for 2021.

Currently, it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact on the financial results due to various uncertainties. However, AB Snaigė exports its products to more than 30 European, Asian and African countries; therefore, the company hopes to compensate for lost sales in Ukraine in other markets.

