Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 18/2/2022 127,315 563.32 71,719,569 Monday, 21 February 2022 3,708 562.26 2,084,860 Tuesday, 22 February 2022 5,646 555.79 3,137,990 Wednesday, 23 February 2022 0 - - Thursday, 24 February 2022 4,744 547.18 2,595,822 Friday, 25 February 2022 604 555.93 335,782 In the period 21/2/2022 - 25/2/2022 14,702 554.65 8,154,454 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/2/2022 142,017 562.43 79,874,023 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,662,741 treasury shares corresponding to 6.52% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments