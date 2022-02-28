Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 18/2/2022
|127,315
|563.32
|71,719,569
|Monday, 21 February 2022
|3,708
|562.26
|2,084,860
|Tuesday, 22 February 2022
|5,646
|555.79
|3,137,990
|Wednesday, 23 February 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 24 February 2022
|4,744
|547.18
|2,595,822
|Friday, 25 February 2022
|604
|555.93
|335,782
|In the period 21/2/2022 - 25/2/2022
|14,702
|554.65
|8,154,454
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/2/2022
|142,017
|562.43
|79,874,023
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,662,741 treasury shares corresponding to 6.52% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
