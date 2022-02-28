New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Based Therapeutic Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241024/?utm_source=GNW

RNA-based treatments have been investigated as a viable treatment option for difficult-to-treat disorders, despite being in the clinical development phase.



The therapies are being developed using promising technologies such as RNA interference (RNAi), antisense technology, and SMaRT technology. RNAi and antisense technology are gaining popularity in the research business because they give the base sequence for developing RNA therapeutics. The potential for RNA to be employed for therapeutic purposes has been explored, and specific problems have arisen during drug discovery and the implementation of RNA therapies.



COVID-19 Impact



Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in December 2019. The disease is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, which can be rapidly spread between people. Moreover, this virus causes a variety of symptoms in individuals, ranging from minor to severe fever, dry cough, and exhaustion. These are some of the most prevalent symptoms. Breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and lack of speech or movement are all dangerous signs.



In addition, among the older population, the virus has a high risk of causing death. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic as of March 11, 2020. Furthermore, only a few vaccines have been licensed for COVID-19 in the event of an emergency.



Market Growth Factors:



An increasing number of chronic diseases and disorders



Demand is fueled by the presence of a large number of patients with infectious and chronic diseases. The desire for cures for infectious diseases and cancer is projected to influence the growth of the global RNA-based therapies and vaccine market. Moreover, according to the data shared by the WHO, Cancer is the second biggest cause of death worldwide, accounting for 9.6 million fatalities in 2018, or one in every six deaths. Men’s cancers include lung, colorectal, stomach, prostate, and liver cancer, whereas women’s cancers include breast, lung, cervical, colorectal, and thyroid cancer.In addition, the patient pool is large, which is expected to be another growth factor for the worldwide RNA-based therapies and vaccine market in the approaching years.



The rising popularity of personalized medicines



A large number of people are currently undergoing various drug courses as a result of a broad range of disorders. The remedies are made with a variety of salts and other ingredients and are intended for broad use. Regular drugs are supplied to clients in accordance with their treatment needs. Acids and salts, as well as other ingredients found in generic treatments, are not suitable for everyone. Due to RNA-based therapeutic, the practitioners are allowed to provide patients with personalized medicines based on their bodies’ needs.



Market Restraining Factors:



Obstacles in the delivery of mRNA



Because mRNA is such a massive and hefty molecule (105 106 Da), successfully translating it into pharmaceuticals poses numerous problems. Additionally, mRNA is unstable and susceptible to nuclease degradation, as well as activating the immune system. In addition, because mRNA has a large negative charge density, it is less permeable across cell membranes. Because of these factors, mRNA is easily destroyed in the absence of a suitable delivery method, with a half-life of only around 7 hours. Despite the fact that chemical changes have helped to overcome some obstacles, mRNA delivery remains a challenge. Microinjection, RNA patches (mRNA loaded in a dissolving micro-needle), gene gun, protamine condensation, RNA adjuvants, and encapsulating mRNA in nanoparticles with lipids are some of the approaches that have been studied to increase mRNA delivery.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into RNA Antisense and RNA Interference (RNAi). The RNA antisense segment dominated the RNA-based therapeutics market by acquiring the largest revenue share. The growth of this segment is attributed to its property of treating multiple diseases. Antisense RNA is utilized in cancer treatment, metastasis inhibition, and antisense sequestration vectors.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Genetic disorders and Auto immune disorders. The autoimmune disorders segment accounted for significant revenue share. A disorder in which the immune system accidentally targets the body itself is known as autoimmune disease. Normally, the immune system protects us against pathogens such as bacteria and viruses.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Research Institutes and Hospitals & Clinics. The research institutes segment dominated the market by accounting for the largest revenue share. Due to the increasing number of collaborations between research organizations and academic research institutions or cooperating with government agencies in order to bear the high cost of research, the research institutes segment observed an accelerated growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market by accounting for the largest revenue share. Research efforts for RNA-based treatments are expected to increase in North America as a result of a strong infrastructure for developmental research, the availability of substantial research funds, and increased government initiatives toward RNA-based medicines.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Sanofi S.A. is the major forerunner in the RNA Based Therapeutic Market. Companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Genzyme), Biogen, Inc., Gradalis, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., and Silence Therapeutics Plc.



Recent strategies deployed in RNA Based Therapeutic Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals collaborated with Novartis for exploring whether the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company’s RNA technology can be utilized for helping restore function in liver failures. The collaboration focused on identifying a potential treatment alternative for organ transplant patients with liver disease’s end-stage.



Dec-2021: Arbutus Biopharma signed licensing agreement and strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China. The agreement aimed to develop and commercialize AB-729 for treating and preventing hepatitis B in mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.



Nov-2021: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals came into an exclusive license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline. Under this agreement, GSK develops and commercializes ARO-HSD, Arrowhead’s investigational RNAi therapeutics in a Phase 1/2 trial. Currently, this is being developed as a treatment for patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.



Oct-2021: Silence Therapeutics entered into a partnership with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals for developing small-interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNAs) drugs for three undisclosed targets by leveraging the former’s mRNAi GOLD platform. The partnership allowed the former company to move its two proprietary programmes forward subsidized by non-dilutive capital while also gaining access to the second-largest pharmaceutical market globally.



Jul-2021: Biogen teamed up with Mirimus, a pioneer in RNAi therapeutic design and CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology implementation. The collaboration was aimed to develop RNAi-based therapeutics targeting multiple, undisclosed neurological disease indications. Additionally, the latter company would apply its expertise in engineering RNAi-based therapeutics that would be assessed by the former company for determining feasibility in potential neurological disease settings.



Jun-2021: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership and licensing agreement with Horizon Therapeutics. The partnership aimed to create the Arrowhead’s ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutic, ARO-XDH. This is an experimental short interfering RNA therapy and targets xanthine dehydrogenase.



Jun-2021: Arbutus Biopharma signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Antios Therapeutics. The agreement was signed for evaluating the triple combination of Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic, AB-729, Antios’ proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), ATI-2173, and Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.



May-2021: Biogen signed a collaboration agreement with Envisagenics for the advancement of ribonucleic acid (RNA) splicing research in central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Moreover, Biogen would utilize the latter company’s proprietary AI-driven RNA splicing platform, SpliceCore for defining and understanding the regulation of various RNA isoforms in CNS cell types.



Oct-2020: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals came into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical. The collaboration was focused on creating ARO-AAT, a Phase 2 investigational RNA interference therapy for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease (AATLD).



Jun-2020: Sarepta Therapeutics announced an agreement with Codiak BioSciences, a company at the forefront of advancing engineered exosomes. The agreement was focused on designing and developing engineered exosome therapeutics for providing gene editing, gene therapy, and RNA technologies for neuromuscular diseases.



Apr-2020: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals teamed up with Blackstone following which the latter company offers up to $2 billion for supporting the former company’s advancements of innovative RNA interference medicines.



Acquisitions, Mergers and Joint Ventures:



Aug-2021: Sanofi announced an agreement to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company. The acquisition would add mRNA technology platform and capabilities to the company’s research and would advance its ability to explore the technology to create best-in-class therapeutics and vaccines.



Apr-2021: Sanofi took over Tidal Therapeutics, a pre-clinical stage biotech company. The addition of new technology platform expanded Sanofi’s research capabilities in inflammatory and immuno-oncology diseases and can apply to other diseases areas.



Approvals and Trials:



Dec-2021: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced that it got FDA approval for its Leqvio for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This RNAi therapeutic is indicated for the treatment of a major risk factor for highly prevalent disease.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• RNA Antisense



• RNA Interference (RNAi)



By Application



• Genetic disorders



• Auto immune disorders



By End User



• Research Institutes



• Hospitals & Clinics



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Arbutus Biopharma Corporation



• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Benitec Biopharma, Inc.



• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Genzyme)



• Biogen, Inc.



• Gradalis, Inc.



• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.



• Silence Therapeutics Plc



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________