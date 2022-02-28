New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241023/?utm_source=GNW

These dots are nanostructures that have variable properties based on the form and material they are made of. In addition, quantum dots have unique electrical properties that make them suitable for use as active materials in single-electron transistors. Quantum dot sensors use quantum dot-based material and a simple integration method to fill roughly 95% of a picture.



Quantum dots made of semiconductor materials have a straight bandgap, allowing for efficient absorption and emission as well as spectral tenability from blue to red depending on size. As a result, there is an upsurge in demand for compact, high-performance quantum dot sensors, particularly for mobile phones and cameras. As a result, the ease of producing quantum dot sensors and achieving high-performance efficiencies of quantum dot sensors are expected to boost the quantum dot sensor market.



Quantum sensors also provide a number of advantages, such as ease of use, and there is growing awareness of quantum sensor devices among industrial, commercial, and residential end-users. This could help them grow their consumer base, sales, and human-machine connection.



In addition, energy economy, superior quality, low cost, and high magnificence are key reasons that are driving the quantum dot sensor market forward. The global quantum dot sensor market is influenced by several factors, including a rising desire for more energy-efficient consumer electrical products.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has resulted in a worldwide health disaster and multiple deaths. Lockdowns were implemented in various places, causing supply chain disruptions. The onset of the pandemic had a significant impact on key quantum dot manufacturers during the first two quarters of 2020. Due to the enforcement of lockdowns in several places, an imbalance in demand and supply was seen, resulting in enterprises not producing to their full capacity. This factor caused a major downfall in the disruption of the quantum dot sensor market.



However, small and medium-sized manufacturers have yet to gain traction in the industry but are predicted to make a substantial comeback in upcoming years. The number of people visiting shopping malls, retail centers, and hospitality venues is predicted to expand. Due to the increased need for imaging equipment as a result of the pandemic, new growth possibilities for quantum dot producers are projected to emerge in the imaging area as well.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing demand for quantum dot sensors across the medical sector



The medical industry’s increasing demands are a primary driving force behind quantum sensing’s increased market expansion. The use of quantum sensing in the medical field aids in the improvement of medical testing procedures. Because quantum sensing has a higher degree of accuracy, it can be used to boost the efficiency of medical organizations. In addition, traditional procedures such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging make it difficult to diagnose degenerative disorders.



Rising demand for large displays with higher resolution



Modern displays not only have higher brightness and contrast ratios than older displays, but they also offer higher resolutions and lesser consumption of electricity. To increase their market position, display makers are designing displays with better characteristics. Quantum dots are widely being employed in display systems due to the fact that they provide color purity, higher color resolution, a highly immersive high-dynamic-range (HDR) experience, and higher energy efficiency than traditional displays.



Market Restraining Factors:



Limited amount of rare resources



Resources that are provided by the nature are available in a limited amount. A lot of these resources are not renewable and cannot be generated again. However, alternatives of these resources are broadly being generated; they cannot offer the efficiency that natural resources are providing. Quantum dot sensors are made up of numerous non-renewable natural resources.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Quantum dot sensor market is bifurcated into Resistance strain type and Piezoelectric type. In 2020, the resistance strain segment dominated the quantum dot sensor market by accounting for the largest revenue share of the market. It is a new type of carbon nanotube-based Quantum Resistive Strain sensor (QRS sensor) for structural health monitoring (SHM), produced directly on the surface of glass fibers. Under various static and dynamic solicitations, the response of comparable transducers remains examined.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Quantum dot sensor market is divided into Smartphones & Laptops, Digital Cameras, Surveillance Cameras, Medical Imaging Devices, and Others. In 2020, the medical imaging devices segment held a substantial revenue share of the quantum dot sensor market. The growth of this segment of the market is result of the rising number of diseases including stomach infection and kidney stones. The identification of these diseases is done through imaging technologies such as ultrasound etc.



End User Outlook



Based on the end user, the Quantum sensor market is segmented into aerospace & Defense Automotive, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, and Others. In 2020, the consumer electronics segment dominated the quantum dot sensor market by holding the largest revenue share of the market. Many consumer electronics companies are incorporating quantum dots into their products because this technology has the potential to improve overall display performance by reducing battery consumption and increasing color accuracy.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Quantum dot sensor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America led the quantum dot sensor market by acquiring the largest revenue share in the world. The growth of this region is attributed to the presence of many established display manufacturers, the growing number of market players and research organizations engaged in R&D activities related to quantum dot technology, and the growing demand for quantum dot displays.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Quantum Solutions, OSRAM GmbH (AMS AG), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Sony Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Merck Group, Nanosys, Inc., Nanoco Group plc, and NNCrystal US Corporation (Hangzhou Najing Technology Company).



Recent strategies deployed in Quantum Dot Sensor Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2020: Nanosys signed a quantum dot materials supply and service agreement with Shoei Chemical, a company that manufactures metal materials. The agreement would accelerate the constant supply of Quantum Dot materials because of the geographic separation of manufacturing plants, which has become a need for end customers who are dependent on this technology for their products.



May-2020: Nanoco Group signed a Quantum Dot Material Supply Agreement with STMicroelectronics, a French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductors manufacturer. The agreement includes development work as well as a commercial supply of nano-materials for utilization in several infra-red sensing applications over an initial five-year period.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



May-2021: Nanosys took over gl?, the leading technology company for microLED displays. The acquisition aimed to expand the capabilities and technology offerings of Nanosys, expediting its development towards the massive deployment of microLED and nanoLED display technology for future displays.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: OSRAM rolled out an ambient light sensor with proprietary UV-A light detection. Moreover, the corresponding UV channel of the TSL2585 from OSRAM can identify the amount of UV-A radiation in natural sunlight. This allows the user to be warned of extreme UV-A radiation. Owing to its compact dimensions, the sensor is suitable for space-constrained wearable and other mobile applications.



Jul-2021: OSRAM rolled out the Osconiq E 2835 CRI90 (QD), a new Quantum Dot LED. The new product is a special type of semiconductor particle that releases light in various wavelengths based on their size when blue light hits them. Their innovative properties enable very precise adjustment of the wanted color temperature and excellent efficiency values in the warm white color spectrum.



Sep-2020: Osram introduced a new version of 1 to 4-chip versions in the Oslon Compact PL product family, thus expanding its automotive LED offerings. Moreover, Ceramic components with an electrically insulated pad are used in the new edition of the Oslon Compact PL products, making it much easier to disperse heat from the package.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2021: Samsung expanded its geographical footprint by starting the manufacturing of mobile displays at its Noida manufacturing facility. Currently, the company develops 70% of the display panels in its home country (South Korea). However, it would be decreased shortly as the company is expanding the display panels production in India.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Resistance strain



• Piezoelectric



By Application



• Surveillance Cameras



• Medical Imaging Devices



• Smartphones & Laptops



• Digital Cameras



• Other Application



By End User



• Consumer Electronics



• Healthcare



• Aerospace & Defense



• Automotive



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Quantum Solutions



• OSRAM GmbH (AMS AG)



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Sony Corporation



• AU Optronics Corporation



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Merck Group



• Nanosys, Inc.



• Nanoco Group plc



• NNCrystal US Corporation (Hangzhou Najing Technology Company)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241023/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________