Global Post-harvest Treatment Market By Type, By Crop Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Post-harvest management also include fermenting and drying for crops like coffee and cocoa. Post-harvest management strengthens the activities of producing, transporting and processing food and other products which are consumed by the whole world.



Post-harvest treatments are used in order to delay aging, reducing spoilage and improving marketability and appearance of citrus fruits before storing them. Post-harvest treatments are set of techniques and interdisciplinary science to conserve, preserve and enhance the quality of agricultural products after harvesting.



The main aim of post-harvesting treatment is keeping the product cool, eliminating the chances of moisture loss, and unwanted chemical changes along with avoiding the physical damage such as bruising to delay deterioration.



Additionally, various chemicals are used in order to sanitize the processing areas for fruits and vegetables to eliminate or reduce pathogenic microorganisms and spoilage. Major sanitizing and cleaning chemicals utilized in post-harvest treatments of food and vegetables are hypochlorites, ozonation, organic acids (lactic, acetic, tartaric acid), hydrogen peroxide, electrolyzed water, calcium-based solutions, and trisodium phosphate.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the economy of the world. Owing to which purchasing power of households is decreased, and also government imposed many restrictions on international trade and movements which damaged the production of horticultural products. As a result, food businesses and supply chains faced an uncertain situation.



Post-harvest treatment market majorly includes Tier I & II suppliers such as JBT Corporation (US), Pace International (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Agrofresh (US) and Decco (US). Such groups have expanded their supplies and manufacturing facilities in many countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Although, this pandemic has influenced the post harvesting treatment market yet there is no notable impact on the operations and supply chains. Many manufacturing industries are yet working.



Market Growth Factors:



Technological Innovations in the post-harvest industry



In recent years, the potential applications of post-harvest treatment for storing, packing and fumigation as to prevent the vegetables and fruits from spoilage due to improper management, has been increased. These advancements in developing countries like India and China served as an opportunity for vegetable and fruits producers to maintain the quality of commodities.



Growing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables due to a boom in the hospitality industry



Exporting of fresh non-native vegetables and fruits is rapidly increasing in comparison to that in other commodities from last few years. The rising trade of non-native vegetables and fruits is also increasing the demand for post-harvest treatments for storing and packaging as to maintain the freshness of products for long term. Although, only the rising demand for non-native vegetables and fruits not only depends on consumption of them in households, but also the rising popularity of various international dishes which is further increasing its demand and also the demand for non-native vegetables and fruits is increasing in hospitality sector.



Market Restraining Factors:



Damage in the marketing chain



Many fruits & vegetables can be contaminated due to use of dirty water used in washing commodities, rejected commodities around the warehouses, deteriorated products damaging healthy product. Also, overheating and overcooling can also result in spoilage as overheating may lead to water loss and cooling commodities more than tolerance can lead to significant losses. All these risks involved in post-harvesting treatments may hamper the market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the post-harvest treatment market is fragmented into coatings, ethylene blockers, fungicides, cleaners, sanitizers and sprout inhibitors. In 2020, the coating segment dominated the post-harvest treatment market by generating maximum revenue. Edible coating segment helps in preventing unwanted softening and ripening of vegetables and fruits. Coating is among the important types of post-harvest treatment process which maintains the shelf life and quality of fruits and vegetables when preserved for long term.



Crop Type Outlook



On the basis of crop type, the post-harvest treatment market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. The vegetable segment witnessed a significant revenue share of the post-harvest treatment market in 2020. Most of the vegetables are highly perishable and susceptible to physical injury or loss of colour and taste due to high or low temperature and humidity. These risks can be avoided by the help of post-harvesting systems which helps in maintaining the quality of vegetables and thus provide with extra quantity of these vegetables to the consumers.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the post-harvesting treatment market is analysed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2020, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the overall post-harvest treatment market. Countries like India and China are among the largest producers and exporters of fruits & vegetables like potatoes, grapes, tomatoes, mangoes, cucumbers and apples. Higher consumption and export of such fruits and vegetables in the region may serve as opportunity to post harvest treatment market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include John Bean Technologies Corporation, BASF SE, Syngenta AG Group (China National Chemical Corporation), Fomesa Fruitech, United Phosphorus Ltd. (Decco), AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Apeel Science.



Strategies deployed in Post-harvest Treatment Market



Nov-2021: Bayer entered into a partnership with Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing service operated by Microsoft. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to improve and advance digital abilities for the Food, Feed, Fuel, Fiber Value Chain by forming the foundation for the latest digital solutions and advance agriculture and adjacent industries.



Oct-2021: BAYER collaborated with Solidaridad, an international network organization, and Grupo Pantaleon, an agro-industrial organization. From this collaboration, the companies aimed to bring sustainability standards to the sugarcane industry of Mexico by integrating satellite technology and drones, which would make producers capable to monitor the state of the plantations. Additionally, smallholders would be able to collect data in the field to analyze sustainability benefits like increased effectiveness and reduced labor and operating costs brought by using BAYER’s product.



Jun-2021: AgroFresh signed a global licensing agreement with Know Hub Chile, an association formed by a group of universities. Under this agreement, AgroFresh continues to produce an innovative pipeline by naturally derived technology that addresses superficial scalds in apples and pears. In addition, the company would also preserve the freshness of crops and potentially offer a new natural solution to help in extending produce shelf life and reducing food loss and waste.



May-2021: Apeel took over ImpactVision, a machine learning company. In this acquisition, ImpactVision’s hyperspectral imaging technology would be combined into Apeel application systems at supplier locations across the globe. By this acquisition, the company aimed to add a new layer of insights to assist fresh food suppliers & retailers in reducing food waste by enabling suppliers to view and understand the interior quality of fresh produce through collecting quantifiable data on the stage of ripeness, freshness, nutritional density, and other indicators of quality.



May-2021: AgroFresh introduced the SmartCitrus platform. This platform is the integration of a wide range of post-harvest solutions into an all-encompassing treatment for citrus products, under the AgroFresh umbrella.



Feb-2021: AgroFresh launched VitaFresh Botanicals, a plant-based, edible coatings for product freshness. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide the most innovative solutions to extend produce shelf life, minimize food loss/food waste and provide high-quality eating experiences to customers.



Nov-2020: Bayer partnered with BigHaat, India’s largest Agri inputs Marketplace Platform. Through this partnership, the companies aimed for last-mile delivery of Agri-Inputs to support farmers of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu by focusing on paddy, cotton, corn, chili, and horticulture crops. Moreover, along with access to the whole range of Bayer’s agri-solutions from seed to harvest, producers can also avail crop-specific agronomic advisory through BigHaat’s Agristore digital platform.



Sep-2020: Syngenta introduced Spiropidion, a new insecticide active ingredient. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide a new active ingredient to farmers which provide more targeted protection from some of the most difficult and damaging sucking pests.



Oct-2019: Syngenta took over Cropio, a leading player in the Eastern European digital agriculture market. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to help farmers in increasing sustainability, productivity, efficiency, and profitability.



Jun-2019: AgroFresh collaborated with Zest Labs, a post-harvest AgTech Company with proven solutions for shelf-life and freshness management. This agreement aimed to strengthen the end-to-end solutions of the companies. Under this collaboration, AgroFresh would incorporate Zest Labs’ Zest Fresh solution into the FreshClou Transit Insights platform by using resources and strengths of both companies to offer consumers a complete solution that upgrades operations, improve visibility into produce shelf life & minimize food waste.



Aug-2018: BASF acquired Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company by obtaining its business & assets. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to enter into seeds, non-selective herbicides, and nematicide seed treatments. Also, the acquisition would support the company’s crop protection, biotech, and digital farming activities.



Feb-2018: Syngenta completed the acquisition of FarmShots, an integrated application with scouting, variable-rate, and record-keeping functionalities. Under this acquisition, FarmShots would combine with Syngenta’s AgriEdge Excelsior whole-farm management system in the U.S., and ultimately would be utilized by producers all over the world. Also, the Syngenta privacy pledge would remain intact with FarmShot, and producers could control their data, which remain secure in a cloud environment.



Dec-2017: AgroFresh completed the acquisition of Tecnidex, a leading provider of post-harvest fungicides, waxes, and biocides for the citrus market. From this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its existence into new crops as well as increase the penetration of the produce market in Latin America, southern Europe, and Africa.



By Type



• Coatings



• Fungicides



• Cleaners



• Ethylene Blockers



• Sanitizers and



• Sprout Inhibitors



By Crop Type



• Fruits and



• Vegetables



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• John Bean Technologies Corporation



• BASF SE



• Syngenta AG Group (China National Chemical Corporation)



• Fomesa Fruitech



• United Phosphorus Ltd. (Decco)



• AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.



• Nufarm Limited



• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.



• Apeel Science



