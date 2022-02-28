Colorado State University Global Project Management Degree Program Achieves Highest Reaffirmation by the PMI Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC)

Aurora, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Project Management Program of Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), the premier provider of innovative, higher learning opportunities, has officially received reaffirmation of its accreditation from the Project Management Institute (PMI) and its Global Accreditation Center (GAC) with a five-year extension. This is the highest reaffirmation of the accreditation period that PMI GAC grants globally. The reaffirmation showcases the program’s credibility, strength, continued success, and its offerings to its students, stakeholders, and CSU Global.

The following degree programs at CSU Global were reaffirmed by Project Management Institute Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC) with the effective date of January 1, 2021:

Degree programs that achieve GAC accreditation demonstrate and meet their rigorous global standards of accreditation, which includes an assessment of each program’s objectives and outcomes, faculty and student evaluations, onsite and online resources, annual self-evaluation, and proof of continuous improvements in the area of project management education. Over 120 project management degree programs in 20 countries around the world are accredited by GAC. GAC accreditation ensures the quality of academic degree programs and their graduates in order to meet the standards of the rapidly growing field of project management.

CSU Global’s Project Management programs accommodate working adults who are pursuing affordable, high-quality, career-focused degree and certificate programs. CSU Global is a pioneer in online education with more than 12 years of innovation leadership delivering personalized and customizable online education for students. As the nation’s first 100% fully online, regionally accredited state university, CSU Global is dedicated to advancing or transitioning its students’ careers. CSU Global’s undergraduate and graduate degrees in Project Management are taught by expert faculty with extensive industry experience. The University’s Project Management curriculum is reviewed and revised regularly to ensure that it meets the needs of today’s learners and remains fully aligned with PMI’s leading project management standards.

“Ultimately it is our students who benefit from the accreditation process and emphasis on program quality,” said Dr. AnnMarie Marlier, Dean of Academic Programs at CSU Global. “This recognition underscores the rigorous academic preparation our graduates receive and demonstrates our commitment to developing degree programs that meet the needs of today’s employers.”

Also, Dr. Arletta Wallace, Program Director, Healthcare Management programs said, “This GAC accreditation, extended reaffirmation is an outstanding recognition and evidence of the validity and significance of your programs!”

CSU Global is one of only 34 nationwide and 72 international universities that have a PMI GAC accredited project management program.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally-recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.pmi.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute/, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

About the PMI Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC)

Established by the PMI Board of Directors in 2001, the Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC) is a specialized accrediting body that assures the quality of project management degree programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Visit us at www.gacpm.org.

