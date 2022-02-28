Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2021

English Estonian

2021 was the most successful for Admirals in terms of new client applications



As another success story for Admirals performance in 2021, our ongoing substantial investment in development and IT, as well as our expansion into new regions and strategic services added to the portfolio, has allowed for a wider customer base to enter the financial world.



The extreme volatility of 2020 laid a solid foundation for future trading and investment practices among millions of people around the world, and this can clearly be seen in today's ever-growing trading volumes. 2020 was an extreme year for the financial sector relative to the comparatively moderate trading landscape of 2019, reflecting real trends.



“We have kept our costs at 2020’s level while making significant investments in development and infrastructure. We introduced a wide range of new services and products in our portfolio, keeping pace with customer interest in cryptocurrency. These steps, and more, have increased our global presence in the FinTech sector,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals.



Trading levels normalized to record volumes in 2020. The Group's trading revenue was 37 million euros, compared to 66 million euros in the same period in 2020. The number of new applications increased by 32% compared to 2020. The Group's net profit for the year ended was 0,9 million euros (2020: 20,3 million euros).

A key point of the past year’s performance is our continued contribution to cultural and educational life. For Admirals, financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision, leading to a variety of educational and mentoring programs. Eesti Kontsert and our strategic partner kood.tech in Jõhvi, stand for the sustainability of Estonian culture and programming education.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, “the company has experienced success in its journey to become a financial centre. And our excellent performance during turbulent times, producing unique results and, most importantly, seeing the relevance of our vision, long-term goals, and strategic plan was undeniable. I am grateful to our global team, partners and investors, with whom we will continue to shake up the financial world and stand up for an innovative, unified, and personal experience in finance.”



Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Assets Due from credit institutions 4.696 10.141 25.742 Due from investment companies 18.292 16.106 15.120 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 9.998 10.411 10.248 Loans and receivables 16.097 10.437 6.730 Inventories 48 Other assets 1.903 2.584 1.390 Investments into associates 0 1.548 1.375 Investments into subsidiaries 4.180 4.180 4.180 Tangible fixed assets 1.644 1.692 1.614 Right-of-use asset 3.147 3.934 4.213 Intangible fixed assets 3.070 2.083 824 Total assets 63.075 63.116 71.436 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 637 274 219 Liabilities and prepayments 1.381 3.503 7.317 Subordinated debt securities 1.827 1.827 1.827 Lease liabilities 3.375 4.157 4.396 Total liabilities 7.220 9.761 13.759 Equity Share capital 2.586 2.586 2.586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 259 Retained earnings 53.010 50.510 54.832 Total equity 55.855 53.355 57.677 Total liabilities and equity 63.075 63.116 71.436 (in thousands of euros) 12M 2021 6M 2021 6M 2020 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 36.882 17.895 39.878 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1.935 28 57 Brokerage and commission fee expense -18.439 -8.855 -8.338 Other trading activity related income 156 6 12 Other trading activity related expense -4 -3 -18 Net income from trading 20.53 9.071 31.591 Other income 2.624 421 611 Other expense -52 -52 -237 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 251 106 48 Other income similar to interest 185 93 98 Interest expense -229 -118 -122 Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate changes 867 413 -250 Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -349 Personnel expenses -4.638 -2.662 -3.950 Operating expenses -16.482 -7.673 -7.855 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -687 -333 -292 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -533 -279 -263 Profit (loss) before income tax 1.487 -1.013 19.379 Income tax -567 -567 -266 Net profit (loss) for the reporting period 920 -1.580 19.113 Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period 920 -1.580 19.113 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 2.28 -3.91 47.31

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/ .



Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore they offer numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals consists of a staff of over 400 people, located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764











Attachment