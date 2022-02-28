Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2021

Tallinn, ESTONIA

2021 was the most successful for Admirals in terms of new client applications 

As another success story for Admirals performance in 2021, our ongoing substantial investment in development and IT, as well as our expansion into new regions and strategic services added to the portfolio, has allowed for a wider customer base to enter the financial world.  

The extreme volatility of 2020 laid a solid foundation for future trading and investment practices among millions of people around the world, and this can clearly be seen in today's ever-growing trading volumes. 2020 was an extreme year for the financial sector relative to the comparatively moderate trading landscape of 2019, reflecting real trends. 

“We have kept our costs at 2020’s level while making significant investments in development and infrastructure. We introduced a wide range of new services and products in our portfolio, keeping pace with customer interest in cryptocurrency. These steps, and more, have increased our global presence in the FinTech sector,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals. 

Trading levels normalized to record volumes in 2020. The Group's trading revenue was 37 million euros, compared to 66 million euros in the same period in 2020. The number of new applications increased by 32% compared to 2020.  The Group's net profit for the year ended was 0,9 million euros (2020: 20,3 million euros). 

A key point of the past year’s performance is our continued contribution to cultural and educational life. For Admirals, financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision, leading to a variety of educational and mentoring programs. Eesti Kontsert and our strategic partner kood.tech in Jõhvi, stand for the sustainability of Estonian culture and programming education. 

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, “the company has experienced success in its journey to become a financial centre. And our excellent performance during turbulent times, producing unique results and, most importantly, seeing the relevance of our vision, long-term goals, and strategic plan was undeniable. I am grateful to our global team, partners and investors, with whom we will continue to shake up the financial world and stand up for an innovative, unified, and personal experience in finance.” 

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)12/31/20216/30/202112/31/2020         
         
Assets            
Due from credit institutions4.69610.14125.742         
Due from investment companies18.29216.10615.120         
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss9.99810.41110.248         
Loans and receivables16.09710.4376.730         
Inventories48           
Other assets1.9032.5841.390         
Investments into associates01.5481.375         
Investments into subsidiaries4.1804.1804.180         
Tangible fixed assets1.6441.6921.614         
Right-of-use asset3.1473.9344.213         
Intangible fixed assets3.0702.083824         
Total assets63.07563.11671.436         
             
Liabilities            
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss637274219         
Liabilities and prepayments1.3813.5037.317         
Subordinated debt securities1.8271.8271.827        
Lease liabilities3.3754.1574.396         
Total liabilities7.2209.76113.759         
             
Equity            
Share capital2.5862.5862.586         
Statutory reserve capital259259259         
Retained earnings53.01050.51054.832         
Total equity55.85553.35557.677         
Total liabilities and equity63.07563.11671.436         
             
             
(in thousands of euros)12M 20216M 20216M 2020         
         
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers36.88217.89539.878         
Brokerage and commission fee revenue1.9352857         
Brokerage and commission fee expense-18.439-8.855-8.338         
Other trading activity related income156612         
Other trading activity related expense-4-3-18         
Net income from trading20.539.07131.591         
Other income2.624421611         
Other expense-52-52-237         
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method25110648         
Other income similar to interest1859398         
Interest expense-229-118-122        
Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate changes867413-250        
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-349           
Personnel expenses-4.638-2.662-3.950         
Operating expenses-16.482-7.673-7.855         
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets  -687-333-292         
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-533-279-263         
Profit (loss) before income tax1.487-1.01319.379         
Income tax-567-567-266         
Net profit (loss) for the reporting period920-1.58019.113         
Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period920-1.58019.113         
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share2.28-3.9147.31         
             
             
            

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/


Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies. 

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals  Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore they offer numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance 

Today, Admirals consists of a staff of over 400 people, located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization. 

Additional information: 

Kaia Gil 

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS 
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com 
+372 53 413 764 



 


 

 

