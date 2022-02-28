Businessman Robbie Antonio Announces Launch of New Official Website

New York, New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filipino real estate mogul and art collector Robbie Antonio is excited to announce the official unveiling of his new personal website which will showcase the renowned developer’s many interests in business, as well as keep readers informed on the latest updates about his work in modern home design and tech-focused start-ups.

Robbie Antonio is the former Managing Director of Century Properties, one of the largest high-end real estate companies in the Philippines, but he has since followed his entrepreneurial instincts to become a leading visionary in luxury home design and manufacturing as CEO of Revolution Precrafted – uniting some of the world’s most esteemed architects and designers to create upscale prefabricated home dwellings at an accessible price.

With Robbie’s new personal website site, readers can stay informed on the latest trends in the spaces of prefabricated home building and gain perspective from one of the world’s leading innovators in real estate development.

“As someone on the frontlines of international real estate development, I often receive questions about various markets, their unique challenges and opportunities, as well as the types of exciting projects we are working on at Revolution Precrafted,” said Robbie Antonio. “Creating an official website seemed like a great way to provide my personal perspective on these many areas of real estate development, as well as a direct way to share more about my life and other interests that I am passionate about.”

Unveiled today, the new website will also provide a unique venue for Robbie Antonio to share his love of art collecting and his vast knowledge of art curating and selling. He plans to share his thoughts on a range of art-related topics on the new blog with the hope of bringing more knowledge and appreciation of the modern arts into the world.

JoseRobertoAntonio.com will serve as a hub for all-things Robbie Antonio, including giving visitors access to Robbie’s social media platforms so they can stay in the know about the Filipino-born businessman.