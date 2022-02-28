Wienerschnitzel to offer a crew member favorite – Mini Corn Dogs topped with Chili and Cheese

Employees say it delivers a great flavor combination

| Source: Wienerschnitzel Wienerschnitzel

Irvine, California, UNITED STATES

Irvine, California, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel loves sharing unique flavor experiences. On the search to find tasty combinations, the team tapped a trusted source of inspiration and insight; its crew members. Energized by their feedback for Mini Corn Dogs smothered in Chili and Cheese, the chain is now offering this crew favorite three mouth-watering ways. There’s the scrumptious Chili Cheese Mini Corn Dogs, topped with their world famous chili and shredded cheddar cheese. If you like things savory, order the BBQ Chili Cheese Mini Corn Dogs. Loaded with chili, cheddar, BBQ sauce, chopped bacon and grilled onions – they’re a party for the tastebuds. If you have more simple tastes, go with the Classic Mini Corn Dogs. 

“Our crew members are smart – they have great ideas,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel.  “In listening, we not only learned more about them but were inspired to create some sensational flavor combinations for Mini Corn Dogs that we’re excited to share with guests.”

To find the nearest Wienerschnitzel, or to place an order online, visit wienerschnitzel.com

About Wienerschnitzel 

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our FacebookTwitterInstagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.  To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

